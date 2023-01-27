The Democratic Alliance (DA) has gained the praise and respect of some citizens for its plan to end loadshedding

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis recently introduced a plan to reduce four stages of rolling blackouts

The city will pay cash to businesses and households that generate excess power and feed it back to the grid

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) seems to be earning a few extra votes after the City of Cape Town announced plans to tackle loadshedding in the Western Cape.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis recently announced his plans to end loadshedding.

Source: Getty Images

The city will pay cash and incentives to businesses and households that generate excess power and feed it back to the grid. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the initiative aims to reduce four stages of loadshedding.

eNCA reported that the mayor shared details about the three-phase independent power plan. He said:

“Firstly, we are buying independent power from sources other than Eskom renewable power mainly. Secondly, we have our power heroes’ programme which pays people an incentive to save power at the peak hours of the day.

“Thirdly, we're about to, in the next couple of weeks, issue a tender for what is called dispatchable power that is a technical word which simply means that the power is available when you need it.”

The power heroes' initiative aims to recruit users who volunteer to reduce their electricity usage at critical times through remote-controlled devices installed on their premises, according to News24. The device will allow accurate reporting of energy consumed and generated.

Mzansi praises DA for loadshedding-ending plan

Mzamo Ngema said:

“Cape Town survived day 0, if they pull this off they can do anything. Might just move there at this point.”

Terence Fullex commented:

“That’s why I voted DA.”

Albert Cloete wrote:

“If they manage to do this by 2024, I'll reconsider voting again.”

David Kotze posted:

"Well done DA and thank you for your foresight, hopefully this can inspire the rest of our country to follow suit. Once we've gotten rid of the ANC scourge!"

Based sigma added:

“A breath of fresh air. Not just empty words. Long live WC and all its people. Something is right there.”

Eskom allegedly wants to retrench 500 skilled workers while Mzansi struggles with worsening loadshedding

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's barely functional power utility Eskom, allegedly plans to send 500 skilled workers, mostly responsible for maintenance work, packing by 2025.

The Solidarity trade union said that the move forms part of the power utilities Employment Equity Plan for the next two years. According to a press release issued by the union, the retrenchment plan follows racial lines and targets mostly white males who make up 431 of the 500 employees to be retrenched.

Solidarity's legal team sent Eskom a letter demanding an end to race-based appointments at the embattled power utility. The trade union said that in order to get South Africa out of its power crisis, people with the best skills needed to be deployed regardless of race, MyBroadband reported.

