Eskom announced on Wednesday evening that loadshedding will be increased in the next couple of days

The energy company said four generating units broke down at different power stations over the last 24 hours

South African citizens reacted with fury on social media about Eskom's unpleasant announcement

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced that from Thursday morning loadshedding will be increased to Stages 4 and 5 for the rest of the week.

"Stages 4 and 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Thursday morning until Sunday afternoon."

The power utility said the need for increased blackouts is due to generating units that broke down at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations.

Eskom added that two generating units at Matla and Tutuka powers stations have not been returned to service because of maintenance delays.

In the statement, Eskom urged members of the public to use electricity sparingly and that further updates will be published if there are significant changes.

See Eskom's full statement below

SA citizens' comments about Eskom's loadshedding announcement

@WaNkwatisa posted:

"De Ruyter is going to give us Stage 8 on his last week in office."

@khustazm wrote:

"Now you see why South Africans are so gatvol? This can’t continue like this."

@iamthebe_m asked:

"Y’all still don’t want to live stream the power plants, huh?"

@warrenfer1 mentioned:

"So much for the Stages 2 and 3, which didn't last long at all, and we're back at Stage 5."

@WamGelm tweeted:

"How do break-downs happen at 4 different power stations, in 4 different locations at the same time?"

@raatkirani213 stated:

"This is utterly ridiculous! Proof that you can't fix anything!"

