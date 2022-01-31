Herman Mashaba from ActionSA expressed his disappointment that the Department of Basic Education has employed senior staff members from other African countries

Professor Jonathan Jansen responded to Mashaba's post and accused him of displaying xenophobia

Mashaba defended his beliefs by saying that Jansen is an embarrassment and should champion the prioritisation of South Africans

JOHANNESBURG - On Saturday (29 January), ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba took to social media to express his surprise that the Department of Basic Education has senior employees from neighbouring African countries and said that he would investigate the matter further in light of relatively high unemployment levels in South Africa.

An honourary education professor at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Jonathan Jansen, called out Mashaba's statement and said he is a "disgraceful leader." Jansen believes that Mashaba's remarks champion xenophobia and embarrass South Africans.

Mashaba responded to Jansen's criticism by saying that he thinks the professor should not be supporting senior positions for foreigners and should endorse campaigns that promote employment opportunities for South African citizens.

Mashaba's stance on foreigners in South Africa

According to TimesLIVE, Mashaba has been accused of being xenophobic before. He often campaigns on a platform that seeks to limit the number of foreigners who are gainfully employed in South Africa.

“I personally condemn all forms of xenophobia. Foreigners are welcome in SA and immigration continues to add richness to our society. No-one should be discriminated against based on their country of birth or origin,” Mashaba said.

The ActionSA leader explained that he has no issue with foreigners in South Africa. Still, he wants all people who enter the country to do so legally and live in a manner that respects the Consitution and its related laws.

Reactions to Mashaba and Jansen's Twitter exchange

@Dan_sithole believes:

"SA has a serious problem with educated fools."

@Bet38961207 said:

"Being criticised by one privileged South African who doesn't feel the effects of this immigration, doesn't mean you are wrong! You must focus on the millions of South Africans who want this immigration mess fixed!"

@NormanMbhalati1 remarked:

"Shame on you Prof. You're a disgrace."

@KofiYinkah shared:

"Someone had to say it."

@phathuj said:

"Imagine feeding your neighbours when your own children are starving."

Herman Mashaba wants unregistered schools run by foreigners shut down

Speaking of Mashaba, Briefly News previously reported that the leader of Action SA, Herman Mashaba, has slammed the government for not shutting down unsanctioned schools in South Africa.

Mashaba took to social media to raise concerns about the number of unregistered schools that have been popping up lately. He also highlighted that these schools seem to be run by foreign nationals who also hire foreigners as teachers.

Mashaba went on to say officials should investigate these schools and the people that work there and determine their immigration status.

