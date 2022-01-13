ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called out the education departments for not closing down illegal schools

Mashaba has written to Miniter of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Higher Education to investigate schools run by foreigners

Some South Africans are not happy with Mashaba's choice of works and say he should be focusing on all unsanctioned schools

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of Action SA, Herman Mashaba has slammed the government for not shutting down unsanctioned schools in South Africa.

Mashaba took to social media to raise concerns about the number of unregistered schools that have been popping up lately. He also highlighted that these schools seem to be run by foreign nationals who also hire foreigners as teachers.

Action SA leader Herman Mashabab wants unregistered schools run by foreigners to be shut down. Image: Phil Mogakoe

Mashaba went on to say officials should investigate these schools and the people that work there and determine their immigration status.

The post:

Mashaba took it a step further and issued a statement addressed to the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and the Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande to launch investigations into these schools.

He called on the ministers to investigate the social media claims being made about these schools. He went on to say if these schools are indeed unsanctioned the Ministers and their departments should hold the people involved accountable.

Mashaba also requested that the ministers should give South Africans feedback on their investigations.

South Africans weigh in on Mashaba's comments

@lkzip13 said:

"The key emphasis should be on ‘bogus’ school, period, not what nationality the teachers/lecturers/‘owners’ are… very slippery slope you are on. What matters the most is the required qualifications are met by the teaching staff!"

@WalidDaBest1 said:

"Those so-called illegal school's teach better than legal schools. They've got the best teacher's with the highest pass mark maybe we should try to legalise them. And what's make the department not recognise them and give them proper documentation."

@Jacob78799727 said:

"People are overly sensitive when coming to acts of criminality by foreigners and try to be politically correct."

@magalela69 said:

"Shut them all down and arrest the owners."

@WalidDaBest1 said:

"Okay the institution isn't registered but they do teach very well, so why make it difficult for them to register so that they can be on a competitive market advantage. Let's avoid pulling the plug and using the card of hate."

