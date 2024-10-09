ATM Calls for Stricter Food Security Following the Death of Soweto Schoolchildren
- The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on the government to address the need for stricter food security
- This was after five children died after reportedly consuming snacks from a foreign-owned spaza shop
- The political party slammed the government, accusing it of being negligent in monitoring food security in spaza shops
JOHANNESBURG — The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on the government to be stricter in monitoring and regulating food security, especially in townships.
ATM calls for more action
ATM's spokesperson, Zama Ntshona, called for a strategy to prevent the consumption of poisonous food in the community, including severe punishments for those found guilty of endangering the public's health.
The ATM's call came after five children died in Naledi in Soweto recently after allegedly eating snacks bought from a foreign-owned spaza shop. Ntshona slammed the government, accusing it of being negligent. Ntshona also said that government officials who fail to enforce food security regulations must be held accountable.
SA has questions
Netizens on Facebook demanded answers from the government and food inspectors for not adequately inspecting spaza shops in townships.
Chipane Masemola asked:
"Actually, where are the health inspectors while children are losing their lives?"
Kgotso Rakotoanyane said:
"Health inspectors from the government are taking us for granted."
David Nowel said:
"They must go and look at those factories that manufacture the same food and ban those hand-packed snacks in spaza shops."
Sam Mothobi said:
"This thing of expired dates doesn't work for maize meal bags. They erase the real date and put the one they want."
Roger Naidoo said:
"I bought cough syrup sometime ago at a spaza shop, and it expired. I took it back for a refund, but that's only the tip of the iceberg."
Gayton McKenzie laments illegal spazas
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie spoke out against illegal spaza shops.
He lamented their impact on communities and vowed to act against them.
Source: Briefly News
