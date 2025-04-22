Joslin Smith Trial: Lead Investigator Explains Why Charges Were Dropped Against Makalima
- The Joslin Smith kidnapping trial resumed in Saldanha Bay following a break for the Easter period
- The trial focused on police investigations and the involvement of the woman known as Makalima
- Makalima, whose name is Phumza Sigaqa, was originally arrested, but charges were later withdrawn
WESTERN CAPE – The trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith continues in Saldanha Bay, with attention shifting back to the main court case.
The matter took a bit of a detour the last few weeks, as it focused on the trial-within-a-trial portion, looking into the admissibility of statements made by Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn.
The pair claimed that they were tortured into giving the statements to police and even claimed that officers told them what to say. Judge Nathan Erasmus later ruled that statements can be admitted as evidence in the main trial.
Makalima’s name mentioned in accused's statements
In the statements made by both men, Appollis and van Rhyn said that they took Joslin to a woman named Makalima and left her there. They also claimed that Makalima and Kelly had discussed a fee for the Middlepos youngster.
While there was confusion originally as to who Makalima was, it has now been revealed that she was one of the former accused, Phumza Sigaqa. Sigaqa was arrested along with the others, but charges were soon dropped against her.
There was also speculation that she was somehow related to Ayanda Letoni, the boyfriend of Lourencia Lombaard,
Not enough evidence to prosecute Sigaqa
Lead investigator Captain Wesley Lombard returned to the stand, this time for the main trial, and detailed the steps taken by police as they investigated the little girl’s disappearance.
Lombard, from the police’s anti-kidnapping unit, explained that Sigaqa was initially arrested after van Rhyn and Appollis alleged that they had left Joslin with her. Charges were then dropped against her when the group made their second appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court in March 2024.
He confirmed that this happened because there wasn’t enough evidence to support the allegations made by Appollis and van Rhyn. Lombard confirmed this in response to a question by State prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel.
“Is it correct that during that seven-day period the investigation focused on her, and that there was not sufficient evidence to suggest a reasonable prospect of successful prosecution, therefore the charges were withdrawn?” Swanepoel asked.
Lombard then stated that it was correct.
What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial
- Lourencia Lombaard claimed that a sangoma wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin.
- Advocate Rinesh Sivnarain accused Lombaard of being the mastermind behind Joslin’s disappearance.
- Gayton McKenzie accused the Saldanha Bay Mayor of being involved in Joslin Smith’s disappearance.
- Appollis detailed how police allegedly tortured him while he was at the Sea Border offices.
- One of the defence lawyers claimed that police told van Rhyn and Appollis what to say in their statements.
Joslin Smith trial: Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that accused's statements may be admitted as evidence
Judge rules that statements may be used as evidence
Briefly News reported that Judge Erasmus made a decisive ruling in the ongoing Joslin Smith trial.
Erasmus ruled that statements made by Appollis and van Rhyn may be used as evidence in the main trial.
The duo claimed that police tortured them into providing false statements and told them what to say.
