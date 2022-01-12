Mmusi Maimane, the ONE SA Movement leader wants to have a public debate with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

In his advocacy to reforming the education system, Maimane says the 30% pass mark should be phased out

Some social media users seem to support Maimane while others think scrapping the 30% pass mark is not the root of the problem

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One SA Movement has now challenged the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to a public debate on issues within the educational system.

Maimane is an avid advocate for the betterment of South Africa's education system and he just recently launched a petition to end the 30% pass mark for grade 12 learners. Maimane says the petition has now garnered more than 10 000 signatures so far.

On his official Twitter account, Maimane posted a statement in which he highlights key areas of concern that he wants to debate with Motshekga on.

These areas of debate include the 30% pass mark, remuneration for teachers and Life Orientation. Maimane has previously proposed that LO should be scrapped and replaced with a new subject that teaches pupils to think critically, amongst other things.

According to Maimane the department's standards for achieving a matric certificate are too low and undermine the intellect of South Africans. He went on to say Motshekga's department is failing the country.

"Angie Motshekga's department is failing to equip young people to compete and win in the global economy," wrote Maimane.

The statement:

In a recent media briefing, Motshekga stated that the 30% pass mark is not the standard for passing matric. She explained that there are three levels a pupil can achieve which are a Bachelor pass which grants university entry, Diploma and Higher Certificate pass, according to News24.

However, Maimane this the department is doctoring numbers for political reasons.

Some South Africans are not on board with Maimane's stance on social media

@Scottch81711756 said:

"Mmusi you are way out of your lane on education matters Man shrugging. Your argument is totally misplaced, your argument should be how do we improve on the gains that we achieved since 1994 on our education system on curriculum content development to appeal to the Job Market."

@alvandreschoem1 said:

"Changing the pass mark won't change anything if the curriculum stays the same, cause all that will be happening now is that more learners will fail and more would drop out."

Others said they support Maimane's call to end the 30% pass mark

@N_Jiyane_012 said:

"Mmusi is making a lot of sense here. I don't know why we are taking him slightly. This is not about us but the future generation yet to be born."

@JihadAlBasir said:

"Couldn't agree more. I'm with you on this one. The education quality in this country is appalling."

