EKURHULENI - Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane is visiting Geluksdal Secondary School on Friday, 3 February, after a violent incident left one dead.

A Grade 20 learner was stabbed to death outside Geluksdal Secondary School in Gauteng. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

A Grade 10 learner was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of boys outside Geluksdal Secondary School, sparking outrage on social media.

The fight is believed to have started during school hours when three learners used pepper spray on others. The pepper spray was then taken by about eight other learners; however, after school, three boys were accompanied by a group of unknown people.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona told TimesLIVE that the group allegedly began fighting with the learners and began stabbing them. One of the learners was fatally stabbed.

One learner also suffered minor injuries. An alleged perpetrator was also seriously injured in the fight. The two were taken to Pholosong Hospital by ambulance.

Chiloane said he was deeply saddened by the dead. According to News24, he strongly disapproved of learners fighting with each other and sent condolences to the affected family and school.

Mzansi up in arms following Geluksdal Secondary stabbing

@StadiVandal said:

“What's happening in this country?”

@plastic_scouser commented:

“Sick! this is our future.”

@jappiehelsing posted:

“2023 is already a nightmare.”

@Laurika15038767 wrote:

“If children/teenagers are capable of such violence and brutality, can you imagine? it makes one think about what happens at home.”

@vusi74285522 added:

“Imagine sending your child to school only for him to be brutalised and killed like this. When did schools start being such dangerous places?”

