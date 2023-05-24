Thabo Bester's co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for their bail application

The matter was postponed till next week Monday after the defence lawyer made their closing arguments

South Africans on social media said they are eager to see if the judge will give bail to the accused

Thabo Bester's co-accused appeared in court for their bail hearing.

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN - Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi will deliver a ruling on the bail application of the five people accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre on Monday, May 29.

According to SABCNews, one of the accused was in charge of installing CCTV cameras at the Mangaung maximum prison, and the other four are fired employees of private security company G4S.

Defence and state lawyers make their closing statements in Thabo Bester's co-accused bail application

The state argued that Bester pulled off the brazen escape on May 3, 2022, with the assistance of the prison staff.

The lawyers of the accused told the court that Motenyani Masukela, Nastassja Jansen, Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, and Tieho Makhotsa are not flight risks and will not interfere with the investigation, reported ENCA.

They are facing charges of aiding and abetting a convicted criminal to escape from prison, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Citizens discuss possible outcome of the bail application of Bester's co-accused

Gezani Ndavani said:

"Still a mystery how Bester was jailed, but they say he didn't have an ID n somehow had bank accounts."

Rabietitus Shilakoe wrote:

"They all going to be released on bail. The state doesn't have any ground whatsoever to hold them in prison."

Thuso Dahile mentioned:

"Life sentence no bail no parole."

Bongile Mdleleni added:

"No bail for all of them plus Thabo and Nandipha for life."

Mxolisi Lucky commented:

"But Nandipha must be set free."

Neo Mokgosi said:

"I don't see any reason why they should not get it."

