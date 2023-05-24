The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, has so far claimed the lives of 17 people

The Gauteng Health Department announced that 165 people were hospitalised due to the gastrointestinal infection

The loss of lives devasted South Africans, and they encouraged the families of the deceased to seek legal advice

The Gauteng Health Department confirmed that the death toll in the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak has risen.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The death toll caused by the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal went up from 12 to 17 in just two days.

The Gauteng Department of Health updated the public on Wednesday and said that currently, there are 29 cases of cholera confirmed by laboratory tests in the province, reported EWN.

Since the start of the outbreak, 165 people have been hospitalised at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, and 18 of those patients were transferred to nearby health facilities.

Gauteng Department of Health urges the public to exercise proper hygiene

According to SABCNews, GP Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, encouraged members of the public showing symptoms of the diarrhoeal disease to seek medical care at the nearest clinic or hospital.

"We further reiterate the call for the public to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water.”

South Africans worried about the cholera outbreak spreading in Hammanskraal

Susan Mashishi said:

"Condolences to the family who lost their loved ones due to the outbreak of cholera in and around Hammanskraal."

China Phahlane posted:

"People of Hamanskraal have been complaining about their water and nothing was done until this. It's sad how they have to be incidents before our government attends something."

Wayne Wayne commented:

"Start filing lawsuits and seek compensation from local authorities and provincial authorities."

Thabo Gift wrote:

"Before there is loss of lives in a tense situation no one will act in Mzansi. We heard about the water issues in Hamitown about two years ago."

Shad Baloyi commented:

"It is only under the government of the ANC that we are subjected to below human standard conditions."

