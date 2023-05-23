The Enyobeni Tavern tragedy trial has resumed in the East London Magistrate's Court

The media, public and tavern owner were excused from the courtroom as two minors were set to take the witness stand

The state's first witness revealed in April that residents made official complaints about alcohol being sold to miners at the tavern two weeks before the tragedy

EAST LONDON - The Enyobeni Tavern trial is back in the East London Magistrate's Court as the owner and manager answer for the June 2022 tragedy.

The Enyobeni Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, were excused from court during the testimony of two minors. Image: Lubabalo Dada/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Two minors are set to take the stand to give evidence on the 21 young people that mysteriously died at the infamous tavern in June last year.

Media, public and Enyobeni Tavern owners were excused from court during minors' testimony

Before the minors could testify, state prosecutor Advocate Thango Pangalele made an application requesting that the media and public be excused from the courtroom during the youngsters' testimonies, TimesLIVE reported.

The Enyobeni Tavern owner, Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, were also excused from the courtroom.

The accused are facing charges of selling or supplying alcohol to minors and conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to people under 18.

The couple have pleaded not guilty to both charges.

State witness testified about how residents made numerous complaints about Enyobeni Tavern

Earlier in April, The state's first witness Mncedisi Kwinana told the court how the surrounding community had long-standing issues with the tavern before the tragedy.

The issues included concerns about noise levels and selling alcohol to minors.

Kwinana revealed that two weeks before the tragedy, residents filed complaints with the police regarding their concerns, EWN reported.

Enyobeni Tavern disaster: Owners refuse to apologise, saying “We did not kill those children”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the couple who own the Enyobeni tavern, where 21 young people tragically died in June, refused to apologise for the disaster.

Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi said they would not apologise outside the courtroom after the couple appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court.

According to News24, the couple claimed they had nothing to apologise for because they had no hand in the deaths of the children. Vuyokazi insisted that the couple didn't owe anyone an apology.

