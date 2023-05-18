The South Gauteng High Court has ruled that denying pregnant women of free healthcare because of their nationality is against the National Health Act

That means women from foreign countries are entitled to free health services in South Africa

Despite the ruling, immigrant pregnant women have complained about still being forced to pay before getting the care they need

JOHANNESBURG - Pregnant women and children under the age of six from foreign countries are not entitled to free health services in South Africa.

This comes after the National Department of Health issued a circular informing all health facilities of the change.

Court orders health facilities to treat all pregnant women irrespective of nationality

The decision comes after the South Gauteng High Cout in Johannesburg ruled that the Gauteng Department of Health needed to amend its policy that required foreign nationals to pay a fee before being treated.

According to TimesLIVE, the court ruled that such policies were not in line with the National Health Act, especially concerning pregnant women, lactating women and children under six years old.

National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale stated that the circular indicates that women without medical aids who are not in South Africa for free healthcare are entitled to free health services.

Pregnant women from foreign nationals still struggling to get healthcare

Despite the circular, some healthcare facilities are making it difficult for pregnant women to get health services and apply for prenatal care.

According to the Daily Maverick, women are being charged between R300 to R400 if they want to be treated. Some women have complained that Jeppe and Hilbrow clinics ask for bribes to help them register for care if they do not have documents.

In Pretoria, women are asked to pay R10 000 for normal birth and R30 000 for Ceaserian delivery. They are also required to pay half the amount upfront.

In other instances, women are chased away from clinics and usually are met with xenophobic remarks from healthcare workers.

Operation Dudula protests foreign nationals at Hillbrow clinic, says they should go home

Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula members yelled and berated at foreign nationals seeking medical attention at the Hillbrow community health centre on Tuesday, 30 August.

Group members picketed outside the health facility to “raise awareness” of the country’s problems.

Johannesburg Operation Dudula Chairperson Siphiwe Shabalala claimed that healthcare facilities in the country were deteriorating because of the influx of foreign nationals. Shabalala told TimesLIVE that the group is tired of South Africans not getting the right services because of foreigners.

