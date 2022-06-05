Violent attacks against Lesotho nationals have increased in South Africa prompting calls for action to prevent further violence

Over 100 Lesotho nationals have returned to their country after being displaced from their homes in violent clashes

The violence erupted in Centerton when two men were allegedly killed by foreign nationals sparking a wave of xenophobic attacks

HANKEY - Lesotho nationals are facing increasing violence in South Africa with over 100 Lesotho nationals leaving South Africa after being forcefully displaced.

The minister in the office of the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Likopo Mahase has urged the governments of South Africa and Lesotho to address the issue.

Centerton, Hankey has become an epicentre for violent clashes against Lesotho nationals where 400 people were originally displaced. Large numbers of Lesotho nationals work on farms in South Africa.

SABC News reported that the violence has affected the local economy as farms have lost productivity.

The xenophobic violence in Centeron was sparked off when two men were allegedly murdered by foreign nationals.

Earlier, News24 reported that residents of Hankey have demanded that all foreign nationals leave with immediate effect.

Busses were secured to transport over 100 Lesotho nationals who were displaced in the violent attacks in Hankey.

