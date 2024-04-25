The six men arrested for the alleged murder of soccer player Luke Fleurs have appeared in court

They are accused of being involved in the death of Fleurs, who was hijacked, shot and killed in Johannesburg

South Africans discussed the case, and many felt like the country's criminal justice system might fail them

JOHANNESBURG – The men accused of killing Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs appeared in court after their lawyers asked for an extension.

Luke Fleurs murder suspects obtain legal aid

SABC News said the six men appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 25 April. A week ago, they appeared before the court and did not have legal aid. During the appearance, they acquired assistance from Legal Aid. The lawyer asked for a postponement to be familiar with the case.

What you need to know about Luke Fleurs' death

The South African Police Service arrested six people shortly after Luke fleurs' death and also recovered his car

His father extended the suspects forgiveness for allegedly killing his son

His family, at the same time, demanded justice for his death

South Africans worried about the case

Netizens on Facebook discussing the case feared the criminal justice system might not bring Fleurs justice.

Shumani Ramavhona said:

"Our justice system is failing us. Soon, they will be granted bail."

Vuyo Mere Lungephi said:

"Those who steal money are sentenced, but killers are given bail, which means money is more important than a person's life in this country."

Feni Vuyani said:

"You kill with a goal, and then you get bail. It's hard in South Africa."

Oupa Ngamla Sediane said:

"No bail."

Zizi Kodwa mourns Luke Fleurs's death

