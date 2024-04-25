Global site navigation

Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs’s Murder Suspects Appeared in Court
Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs’s Murder Suspects Appeared in Court

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • The six men arrested for the alleged murder of soccer player Luke Fleurs have appeared in court
  • They are accused of being involved in the death of Fleurs, who was hijacked, shot and killed in Johannesburg
  • South Africans discussed the case, and many felt like the country's criminal justice system might fail them

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The men accused of killing Luke Fleurs appeared in court
Mzansi doesn't want the men who allegedly murdered Luke Fleurs to be released. Images: Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images and SimpleImages. Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The men accused of killing Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs appeared in court after their lawyers asked for an extension.

Luke Fleurs murder suspects obtain legal aid

SABC News said the six men appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 25 April. A week ago, they appeared before the court and did not have legal aid. During the appearance, they acquired assistance from Legal Aid. The lawyer asked for a postponement to be familiar with the case.

What you need to know about Luke Fleurs' death

South Africans worried about the case

Netizens on Facebook discussing the case feared the criminal justice system might not bring Fleurs justice.

Shumani Ramavhona said:

"Our justice system is failing us. Soon, they will be granted bail."

Vuyo Mere Lungephi said:

"Those who steal money are sentenced, but killers are given bail, which means money is more important than a person's life in this country."

Feni Vuyani said:

"You kill with a goal, and then you get bail. It's hard in South Africa."

Oupa Ngamla Sediane said:

"No bail."

Zizi Kodwa mourns Luke Fleurs's death

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that sports minister Zizi Kodwa mourned Luke Fleurs's death.

He extended his condolences to the player, and South Africans joined in mourning his death.

