As the country wrestles with the cholera outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will be visiting Hammanskraal

Ramaphosa said ministers are working hard to come up with solutions to deal with the health crisis

Citizens weighed in on the president's impending visit to the affected areas by the cholera outbreak on social media

Cyril Ramaphosa is planning on making a trip to Hammanskraal.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the affected areas by the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

Ramaphosa announced to the media while leading the African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee in Ngaka Modiri Molema region, Mahikeng, reported SABCNews.

He said the spread of gastrointestinal infections is of concern and that he and his ministers are working around the clock to address the issue.

"The Minister of Water and Sanitation is dealing with the matter, and the Minister of Health was also there and is dealing with the matter. So I have ministers whose job it is to deal with the problem, and they are coming up with solutions, and I am satisfied with the attention that they are giving."

Cholera death toll rises to 24 in SA

The death toll caused by the acute diarrhoeal illness has risen to 24. According to EWN, 23 of the deceased are from Hammanskraal in Gauteng, and one is from the Free State.

Ramaphosa said he will ensure that the outbreak gets the necessary attention, so he has decided to visit the affected areas.

South Africans want Ramaphosa to taste the water in Hammanskraal during his visit

Modise Mpho said:

"Someone, please give him a cup of tap water when he arrives."

Munyai Munyai mentioned:

"A visit is not necessary, I wish people don’t give him such a platform. People need a solution, not a visit."

Selena Govender commented:

"A week after the outbreak what a good leader this is."

Marshall Motlanthe

"Make him drink that water too so he can get how people live under his leadership."

Elon Mabuse Sibeko

"The ANC is using the people of hammanskraal to oust DA in Tshwane."

