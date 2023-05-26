Controversial tenderprenuer Edwin Sodi has been linked to the deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

Sodi's companies were awarded tenders to refurbish the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant but never completed the project

The Hammanskraal cholera outbreak has claimed the life of 20 people and hospitalised 165

HAMMANSKRAAL - More trouble lies on the horizon for South African businessman Edwin Sodi after a series of incomplete tender projects links him to the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak.

How is Tenderprenuer Edwin Sodi linked to Hammanskraal cholera outbreak?

Several of Sodi's companies were awarded tenders to upgrade the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant. The tenders were worth R295 million.

Speaking on 702's Breakfast with Bongani, legal journalist Karyn Maughan said that several reports indicate that Sodi didn't complete 60% of the upgrades on the treatment plant.

The Hammanskraal area has been plagued by a devastating cholera outbreak that has claimed 22 lives so far and left 165 people hospitalised.

Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant responsible for contaminating Apies River and Leeukraal Dam

The Rooiwal treatment plant has been finger as ground zero for the cholera outbreak by the Department of Water and Sanitation, The Citizen reported.

The department released a statement claiming the plant was discharging effluent into Apies River, which flowed into the Leeukraal Dam.

Additionally, a forensic report on the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant found that neither of Sodi's companies awarded the tenders had any experience with upgrading treatment plants.

Sodi was previously implicated in the state capture report and faces criminal charges for his role in the Free State asbestos housing scandal.

South Africans

Below are some comments:

@MelikhayaPants1 said:

"Owners of the companies who were awarded the tenders must be arrested and charged for deaths directly linked to the water!"

@malungana3 demanded:

"The ANC and Government must take the blame for continuously giving tenders to incompetent people. Look at Eskom."

@Tsiets_i questioned

"Why is this guy still not in Jail? Nxa!"

@Tello75034135 questioned:

"Is Edwin Sodi above the law? He is involved in corruption."

