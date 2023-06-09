The cholera outbreak has claimed more lives, with the death toll now sitting at 32

A woman from the Free State is the latest person to die due to the deadly disease

South Africans are blaming the ANC and the DA for the outbreak and think more people will die

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - The death toll due to the cholera outbreak is sadly on an upward trajectory.

At least 32 people have died as a result of the cholera outbreak. Images: Md Saiful Islam Khan & Rastoni

Source: Getty Images

Free State records two deaths due to cholera

According to Free State Health Department, a 42-year-old woman succumbed to the deadly disease in the Free State, bringing the death toll to 32 nationwide.

The department's spokesperson stated that the woman is the second person to have died because of cholera in the province. According to EWN, the woman was admitted to the Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, the Gift of Givers has alleged that cholera cases are being underreported in the Free State.

The non-profit organisation says founder Imtiaz Sooliman told eNCA that three people in Vredefront succumbed to cholera, but health officials are unaware of the deaths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa apologises to Hammanskraal residents for the cholera outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa went to Hammanskraal, Pretoria, to address residents. The community has been severely affected by the cholera outbreak and facing water issues for a decade.

Ramaphosa apologised to Hammanskraal residents and admitted that the government failed them, reported BusinessLIVE.

“It’s been a while since you have been complaining about water here. This has been your problem for years and years. I want to apologise to all of you on our collective behalf‚” Ramaphosa said.

South Africans saddened by the deaths caused by cholera

@francis_nkosi said:

"Just sad that with all these deaths, we still won't be honest enough to go deep & evaluate the root causes of this disaster. There will be just mud-slinging, cover-ups and politicking whilst our actual water woes keep compounding."

@Karabo446976243

"So @MYANC and @Our_DA killed our people with water what's next ‍♂️‍♂️"

@SMukwakungu said:

"This Cholera is not being handled the way COVID-19 was! I fear that it might spread."

@ZodwaBongo said:

"They (ANC) keep on saying we must boil water, still we are dying ."

@Inky19701 said:

"God help us, the elite cares nothing about the people they took an oath to protect."

Mzansi disgusted by City of Tshwane’s dirty water in TikTok video amid cholera concerns in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that a woman on TikTok told online peeps that she is scared to use her tap water. The lady's video had many people mortified as they saw how filthy the water looked.

Many people commented on the video to express their worries. People in Johannesburg also reported having similar-looking water running in their taps.

A woman @nkatie7 on TikTok says her water looked undrinkable on 3 June 2023. The lady wrote that she was worried because of the reports that some have died from cholera in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News