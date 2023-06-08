President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin have once again had a private phone call

The two heads of state allegedly discussed future plans for the Brics Summit and the upcoming African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine

There is no indication if Putin has decided whether he will attend the Brics Summit physically or virtually

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is not letting up on his political relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephonic meeting with Vladimir Putin to discuss the Brics Summit. Image: Alet Pretorius & Mikhail Metzel

Source: Getty Images

While the rest of the world has shunned President Ramaphosa for his continued engagement with his Russian counterpart, the president reportedly has a telephonic meeting with Putin.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin discuss Brics Summit and African peace initiative

On the agenda was the African peace mission to Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict. The two heads of state were reportedly ironing out the details of the initiative, which will see Putin hosting several African leaders in the near future, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Plans for the mission seem to be moving full steam ahead as a statement for the Presidency revealed that Ramaphosa hosted a separate discussion with five African leaders who will embark on the peace mission.

Ramaphosa and Putin also discuss the fast-approaching Brics Summit and whether the Russian president will attend the summit physically.

However, there is no indication of what was decided, leaving many question marks in the air. Earlier, President Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the decision about Putin'sAfrica attendance would be handled well, eNCA reported.

South Africans have mixed feeling about Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin's

Below are some comments:

@Molefe_24 said:

"Hopefully, it will work out... A lot is at stake here."

@MKourine criticised:

"Find a solution for your own country first what have you done for your own country lately besides tarnishing its name."

@ZakesDlamin1 asked:

"Out of curiosity, what will happen if we don't arrest Putin, are we going to be expelled or sanctioned from the ICC, isn't that good for us once?"

@ForenseekCrime joked:

"I heard they had a debate over who is more corrupt."

@WNautah claimed:

"Cannot imagine more meaningful discussions."

@SATruth5 speculated:

"He's coming."

Cyril Ramaphosa promises to announce SA’s plan for Vladimir Putin’s controversial BRICS summit attendance

In a related story, Briefly News reported that as South Africans wait with bated breath to see what government will do about Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to assure the country.

Ramaphosa said he would announce what would happen regarding Putin's Brics summit attendance, assuring the situation will be well handled.

The president made the assurances on Tuesday, 6 June, after bilateral talks with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News