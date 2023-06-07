The Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane are calling for the removal of the billboards calling for Vladimir Putin's arrest

The Red Berets claimed the billboards were erected against municipal by-laws and shouldn't have gone up

The billboards were erected by a US-based NGO and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to uphold SA's legacy of human rights

PRETORIA - The billboards calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin has caught the attention of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF in Tshwane wants the billboards calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest Vladimir Putin taken down. Image: @AfricaViewFacts/Twitter & Luca Sola/Getty Images

The EFF in Tshwane has demanded that the billboards be removed, claiming they infringe on municipal by-laws.

NGO erects billboard calling for Vladimir Putin's arrest

The billboards were erected on the N1 and R21 highways between Johannesburg and Pretoria by the US-based NGO Avaaz, EWN reported.

They called for Ramaphosa to uphold South Africa's legacy of championing human rights by arresting Putin if he comes to SA for the Brics summit.

This comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes committed during Russia's war on Ukraine.

EFF claims consent wasn't given for "Arrest Putin" billboard

The EFF called for the billboards to be taken down because the American NGO didn't get the municipality's permission to erect them.

According to TimesLIVE, municipal by-laws stipulate that written consent is needed before any sign can be erected. EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said the party contacted the municipality and discovered Avaaz never obtained consent for the billboards.

Mzansi divided by EFF's demand for removal of "arrest Putin" billboards

Below are some comments:

@senor_adrian said:

"Bullying others as usual. This is a constitutional democracy, not a dictatorship. They must learn to coexist with others. Besides, they are a 10% party."

Wäynë Äshtön agreed:

"They must remove that billboard with immediate effect."

@gords1234 added:

"But it’s acceptable for the EFFERS to incite violence!"

Emmanuel Matodzi claimed

"Whoever allowed that billboard to be displayed must be arrested."

Oom Jan Pap remarked:

"Ramaphosa must arrest Putin...End of story."

James Saltana commented:

"Just send some Nyaope boys to vandalize it, should they be arrested, they are even better off in prison because they are guaranteed 3 meals a day."

