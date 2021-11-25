Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters is adamant about ensuring that the African National Congress is voted out of power

Malema says the Red Berets are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that the ruling party no longer governs, including voting for the enemy

The Red Berets leader is convinced that voting for the opposition party was the right move because South Africans are tired of the ANC

During a media briefing at the Economic Freedom Fighters headquarters in Johannesburg, the party leader Julius Malema fired shots at the African National Congress and the party's leader President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema was speaking on the Red Berets unprecedented strategy to vote for the opposition party, the Democratic Alliance in all Gauteng Metros and the eThekwini metro.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the EFF is on a mission to keep the ANC out of power. Image: Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

Malema reaffirmed that he and the EFF would do whatever it took to vote the ANC out even if it meant voting for the enemy. He added by saying voting a ghost was better than voting for the ruling party, reports TimesLIVE.

"We are not here to revive the ANC, we are here to bury it," said Malema.

Malema says the decision to vote against the ANC was the right call because South African voters have rejected the ruling party, according to EWN.

He added by saying that South Africans have sent a clear message to the ANC that they no longer want them to govern.

South Africans weigh in Malema's rant about the ANC

Social media users have shared their thoughts on Malema's stance when it comes to the ruling party. Here are some of their comments:

@mandla1981 said:

"But other idiots think the ANC should have accepted the EFF proposed coalition conditions."

@OrganisedFight1 said:

"Why isn't this gangster in jail? The wheels of justice in this country is a joke."

@ThatoEmmanuel4 said:

"In the process of reviving the DA right? Yes."

@Jessica60060967 said:

"The ANC stinks because it's dead. Let's bury it!"

