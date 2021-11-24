The African National Congress says they will be keeping an eye on how services are being delivered in Gauteng metros

The ruling party decided not to contest for council seats in the City of Tshwane, leading the Democratic Alliance to win the municipality unopposed

South Africans find it puzzling that the ANC wants to keep an eye on service delivery when they failed to deliver services during their tenure

JOHANNESBURG - With the African National Congress now a minority party in all three Gauteng metros, the ruling party says it will be keeping a close watch on service delivery.

The ruling party recently lost control of the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg, all thanks to ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters forming a pact to keep the ANC out of power.

South Africans think the ANC cannot talk about monitoring service delivery performance when the party knows nothing about delivering services. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The partnership between ActionSA and the EFF saw the ANC not even bother to put up candidates for top council positions in the City of Tshwane because of a guaranteed defeat.

The ruling party's action resulted in the Democratic Alliance's Randall Williams being re-elected as the mayor of Tshwane unopposed, according to BusinessLIVE. Katlego Mathebe was also re-elected as the speaker of council unopposed.

Gauteng metro losses were a shock to the ANC

Jacob Khawe, the ANC's Secretary in Gauteng, says the outcome of council votes came as a huge shock for the ruling party. Khawe stated that although the party was surprised by the results, they would not be working towards bringing down the DA, reports SABC News.

"It would be irresponsible for us to try and bring them down and we will look at the type of commitments they bring," said Khawe.

Khawe says the ANC will make assessments of the kind of budgets the DA passes in the metros. He added that only after the ANC is convinced that the DA's agenda is focused on service delivery will the ruling party back them.

South Africans react to the ANC's approach

Social media users could not believe that the ANC said it would assess the performance of the opposition party when it comes to service delivery.

Some people highlighted that the ruling party had not been able to deliver services in all 27 years of being in power.

Here's what they had to say:

@Sarah_laubs said:

"@MYANC had 27 years to actually deliver service. That is why they got dumped by the voters. Now they can only watch how it should be done."

@Itjhebepele said:

"Does the ANC know what service delivery is, I guess not, evidence is the decline of the support for the party, all parties and individuals who campaigned in the November election their weapon was 0 service delivery by the ANC municipalities, evidence is the removal of waste?"

@Dida_21296 said:

"Would the ANC even recognize service when it is actually delivered?"

@Grace78088789 said:

"Which close eye. They themselves turned a blind eye to public service, they should remain blind still."

@Mechanistic said:

"Since from when ANC cadres keeping close eyes on service delivery performance?"

@Thando12609068 said:

"NO! WE will be watching THEM see if they don't destabilize these Municipalities! Let them try, we will vote them out PROPERLY if they collapse municipalities."

@Colbeer2 said:

"ANC is funny bruh"

Source: Briefly.co.za