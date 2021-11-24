The Democratic Alliance have secured control of all three metros in Gauteng, namely Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg

The ANC had not nominated any candidates for the Tshwane mayoral election as the party lost faith in coalitions

South Africans are in two minds about these results, with some questioning why nobody foresaw this outcome and others believing it's the best possible conclusion

TSHWANE - Gauteng's top three metros - Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg - are now all DA-led.

In Tshwane's mayoral election yesterday, Tuesday, 23 November, the ANC chose not to nominate a candidate for speaker nor mayor. This led to an uncontested win for the DA.

Randall Williams has been elected mayor of Tshwane with Katlego Mathebe as speaker. This is the second term for both DA candidates, SABC News reports.

ANC responds to DA victory

Aaron Maluleke, the acting chairperson of the ANC and chief whip, said that the party embraces the election. He said that the different political parties in the metros need to put their differences aside in order to fulfil their mandate efficiently.

Maluleke accused the EFF of selling out, however the party's regional chairperson for Tshwane, Obakeng Ramabodu, defended the EFF by saying that the ANC has to be held accountable for what they have done to South Africa.

According to City Press, the ANC's reason for not nominating any candidates during the Tshwane mayoral election was because the party does not want to be involved in coalitions as they believe the principle and integrity of the structure have been lost.

Reactions to DA win

Mike Louw asked:

"Question. Is the SABC still in the ANCs pocket? Or is someone like us paying their bills now?"

Ze Ken said:

"And no one can see it comming? Yoh."

Vu Me shared:

"ANC president can't explain why we lost, he said we learnt lessons, the same thing he said in the past local elections."

Gerrit Van Loggerenberg believes:

"Best for SA. ANC must also put SA first, but sorry I don't think they will do so."

DA’s Tania Campbell elected Mayor of Ekurhuleni

Source: Briefly.co.za