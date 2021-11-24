ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he was behind the call to vote for the Democratic Alliance to keep the African National Congress out of power

Mashaba says the idea came after the DA dropped ActionSA at the last minute over the weekend and realised it meant the ANC would retain power in Gauteng metros

South Africans have applauded Mashaba for his thinking and some have urged the DA to work alongside the EFF and ActionSA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - It turns out that the surprising move by the Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA to vote for the Democratic Alliance at the three Gauteng metropolitan municipalities was Herman Mashaba's bright idea.

The move has been described as a strategy to keep the African National Congress from governing those metros rather than a vote of confidence in the DA.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he decided to force the DA into power in Gauteng metros because he realised that ANC would take back power. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

In a late-night interview on eNCA, Mashaba explained that the idea came after he made the realisation that DA would end up giving the ANC power in both the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg.

"What is critical here was to really decide whether allow the ANC to govern these municipalities or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"That's a big decision that we really had to make over the weekend because when the DA started negotiating with us two ago and dropped us at the last minute on Saturday, I smelled something. That the DA is actually interested in giving these municipalities," said Mashaba.

Mashaba went on to say that he made the phone call to the EFF on Monday morning and asked the party to help them force the DA to govern the Gauteng metros.

The ActionSA leader then told the EFF that would deal with the DA after voting them in.

The EFF was of course on board with the plan and so was the ActionSA senate who put it into motion.

According to TimesLIVE, Floyd Shivambu, the EFF's second in command is said to have told EFF councillors in all three metros to vote for the DA's candidates for mayoral, council whip and council speaker positions.

South Africans weigh in on ActionSA and the EFF's strategy

The unprecedented move by ActionSA and the EFF has been analysed by South Africans who have shared their thoughts about the state of politics in South Africa. Here's what they had to say:

Tasneem Bashir said:

"The DA should forget about policies, differences and focus on what the country needs. They need to be mature and put South Africans first not politics. They should work with ActionSA, EFF and all other small parties. South Africans no longer want the ANC, the biggest betrayal to voters would be the DA working with the ANC."

Alfred S said:

"No sir, anyone who can bring differing parties together around a common purpose is no political illiterate ! "

Pedro Filipe said:

"Well done to all parties for keeping ANC OUT!!!"

Senzo Gabhadiya Njemdaka Mbulazi said:

"Big up to Julius Malema for showing Mashaba the way and the good thing is he credits the Eff for that I like when he says he knows he's a political illiterate, CIC as you said you gonna show him the way please do so."

Marie Pillai said:

"I am so glad we are hearing the truth about the DA. Mr Mashaba we are praying for you. God will give you strategies."

John Steenhuisen says DA owes the EFF and ActionSA nothing for their support in mayoral elections

Briefly News previously reported that John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, has responded to the political organisation's surprise takeover of the City of Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni.

Speaking in a media briefing on Tuesday, 23 November, Steenhusien acknowledged that the DA managed to win those important mayoral seats because of the support granted by ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The DA's win in the two Gauteng metros saw Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell becoming the mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively, reports TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za