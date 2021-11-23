The Economic Freedom Fighters have thrown their weight behind the Democratic Alliance despite the DA saying they would not work with the party

An EFF senior official (who spoke anonymously) says the the party voted for the DA to teach the African National Congress a lesson

South Africans are shocked by the EFF's move, with some people saying it won't end well for either party

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Democratic Alliance stating time and time again that they are not willing to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters again after a failed coalition in Tshwane, the Red Berets have forced a working relationship with the DA nonetheless.

The EFF made the decision to support the DA's mayoral candidates in all Gauteng metros. They say teaching the ANC a lesson was most the important factor.

The move has surprised a lot of South Africans, including the DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.

The EFF has voted for the DA's mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Source: Twitter

With the support of the EFF, the DA has won mayoral posts in both the City of Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni, taking over from the African National Congress, reports EWN.

EFF insider explains why the party voted for the DA

While the EFF's decision comes as a surprise, an EFF insider told the SundayTimes that this stance is all part of a plan to remove the ANC from power.

The senior EFF official says the DA and the Red Berets have not formed a formal coalition agreement and the support given to the DA is merely a strategy to ensure that all Gauteng metros are not in the control of the ruling party.

“We are not voting for DA, we are disrupting the ANC. That’s what we are doing. We don’t want anything for ourselves. We just want to deal with the ANC arrogance,” said the EFF source.

South Africans react to the EFF's support of the DA

Many social media users were shocked by the EFF's decision but others believe that the unofficial partnership will be short-lived.

Here's what they had to say:

@LOXION_LUX said:

"The answer is simple, Willem is gone."

@gamblexmjaja said:

"It's all about opposition collective and nothing else."

@AndileSiso94 said:

"Having million political parties is useless nje."

@kabelodick said:

"As a country, we can't do worse than the ANC doesn't matter who becomes President, we have been thru Zuma, Masina as mayor, Ramaphosa who puts The ANC unity before us,Gigaba as the Finance minister ‍♂️we can never go lower than ANC has taken us Mashaba, DA And EFF can do better."

Malema explains the infamous 'tea party' with Zuma, Mzansi not convinced

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, took the opportunity at the Siyabonga Rally in Tembisa, Johannesburg to set the record straight about some of the political decisions he has made.

Malema defended his decision to meet former President Jacob Zuma at his home in Nkandla for the infamous 'tea party' as well as the EFF's decision to meet with the African National Congress for coalition negotiations.

The EFF's decisions have been widely criticised, however, Malema says his critics simply don't understand how politics works. He went on to say that people who think that he has made bad calls as the leader of the party need to wait for the EFF's elective conference to choose a new leader, reports TimesLIVE.

