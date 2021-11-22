The Democratic Alliance has backtracked on a coalition deal that would have given ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba the mayoral position in Johannesburg

The DA's decision has also affected other political organisations that would have formed a minority government with the DA and ActionSA

Some South Africans think Mashaba should not rely on the DA to get into power but revisit his deal with the EFF

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg mayoral hopeful, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, had his dreams to lead the City of Johannesburg one more time dashed by the Democratic Alliance. The DA has refused to back Mashaba in a coalition deal that would require the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mashaba has expressed his disappointment with the DA's behaviour with the coalition deadline fast approaching.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's hopes of becoming the mayor of Joburg have lessened with the DA backing out of a coalition deal. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Hung municipalities have until Tuesday, 23 November to finalise coalitions or else South African citizens in those areas will have to head back to the polls for by-elections to have their say on which party should lead, according to SABCNews.

The DA did not only let ActionSA down by pulling out of the partnership but other opposition parties such as the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) are affected by the DA's decision.

In a joint statement released by the affected political organisations, they stated that the DA was risking a possibly successful coalition.

The political organisations say the DA has not honoured the agreements made between the parties by saying that the DA would be putting up its own candidates for mayoral positions in the City of Tshwane and Johannesburg, according to IOL.

The parties highlighted that the objective of forming minority governments in municipalities was to keep the ANC out, however, the DA has now put that mandate at risk.

South Africans react to the DA's betrayal of ActionSA

Briefly News put together some of the reactions from social media users to the DA backing out of a deal with ActionSA. Check them out below:

@ItsRadebe said:

"He must try his luck in Maputo. He stands a better chance there."

@Muzila8 said:

"DA said Mashaba is an EFF lapdog."

@Monti_Babe said:

"This 1 should be in boardrooms negotiating a deal BUT yena ke busy loitering in the Tweeter streets."

@EnochMthembu said:

"ActionSA must not compromise itself to DA, strong leadership is needed during these challenging times."

@Mthoko04454406 said:

"Already starting to show the nature of the coalition of the DA and ActionSA in these hung municipalities."

@elva12841915 said:

"This stupid old man what did he expect from DA, so he's basically telling us that he doesn't know why he left DA????"

ActionSA and EFF coalition talks come to an end because of the ANC

Briefly News previously reported that the coalition negotiations between the Economic Freedom Fighters and newly-formed political organisation ActionSA have officially come to an end with ActionSA stating that it cannot work with the EFF because the party insists on working with the African National Congress.

The two parties have been in coalition talks regarding the three hung metros in Gauteng, namely the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane and the City of Ekhuruleni.

ActionSA's leader, Herman Mashaba says the party's supporters have been clear and they do not want to see ActionSA partner with the ruling party and that is the main reason ActionSA will not work with the EFF, reports SABC News.

