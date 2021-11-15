ActionSA has halted coalition negotiations with the Economic Freedom Fighters because of the party's refusal to work with the ruling party

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA leader, says the political organisation cannot betray its supporters by forming a coalition government with the ANC

Leader of the Red Berets, Julius Malema, says the EFF will partner up with the ANC if it means eventually governing

JOHANNESBURG - The coalition negotiations between the Economic Freedom Fighters and newly-formed political organisation ActionSA have officially come to an end with ActionSA stating that it cannot work with the EFF because the party insists on working with the African National Congress.

The two parties have been in coalition talks regarding the three hung metros in Gauteng, namely the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane and the City of Ekhuruleni.

ActionSA remains steadfast and says it will not work with the African National Congress. Images: Phill Magakoe & Shiraaz Mohamed

ActionSA's leader, Herman Mashaba says the party's supporters have been clear and they do not want to see ActionSA partner with the ruling party and that is the main reason ActionSA will not work with the EFF, reports SABC News.

Mashaba also took to Twitter to clarify that ActionSA will not play a part in giving the ANC power again.

EFF set to continue negotiations with the ANC

Despite ActionSA's rejection of a coalition government with the EFF, the leader of the Red Berets, Julius Malema, says the party is prepared to enter a partnership with the ANC if it means the party can achieve its objectives, according to TimesLIVE.

He says Mashaba does not understand that coalitions are about "give and take" and not a complete takeover.

Malema admits that the party does not have the numbers to govern and will need the ruling party to help them come into power and provide service delivery, adding that the EFF is willing to swallow its pride.

South Africans react to ActionSA and EFF's coalition talks coming to an end

Taking to social media, South Africans weighed in the recent developments in coalition talks between the EFF and ActionSA. Here's what they had to say:

@siplikhuleni said:

"@HermanMashaba I truly believe you're mistaken leadership on this one. Reach a compromise and insist on zero co-governing. @Action4SA needs proof, show & tell for 2024 and this is a perfect time. All the parties will be given a chance to run 3 Metros and the proof will be in the pudding."

@BraBobM said:

"People didn't vote out ANC for you to give it power through the back door. We appreciate your stance."

Qwatie said:

"Julius Malema is more reasonable than the liberal non-white opposition parties."

@bwk4r said:

"Swallow its pride"? Or try & exploit the situation 2 benefit himself & corrupt cronies in the EFF? How I wish the two parties could be genuinely motivated by a desire 2 work together in the ppl's interests instead of their own, but can't help being cynical of the EFF's motives."

@NalaThokozane said:

"Seems like the ANC and EFF are warming up to the idea that Herman Mashaba becomes the Mayor of Johannesburg. The proposal by red beret is that EFF runs Tshwane, ANC runs Ekurhuleni and ActionSA runs Johannesburg. Fair proposal to me."

@Ruthles06194448 said:

"HAHA.Ja, "Beggars can't be Choosers".Big mouth CIC was still boasting yesterday of who must get whatever Municipality. As if it was for him to decide. Now he's again standing cap in hand. What became of "taking over Cities" before LGE? Doesn't look like anybody wants EFF. Shame."

@mbuso_siera said:

"There are only two political parties who must ask for coalition partners in Gauteng Its the DA and the ANC, not the EFF niether ActionSA, The EFF, ActionSA, IFP, PA, UDM, FF+, ACDP and other parties will decide who they want to work with not the EFF and their agenda!"

@MatthewsMahlubi said:

"It's all boils down to service delivery for the people. 2024 will be performance appraisal time."

@TmanGuyu said:

"Good move. We can't tolerate Herman Stockvel that bring apartheid beneficiary through back door imagine FF Plus and DA represent black how possible is that mara clever blacks come on."

Mzansi is proud of ActionSA's refusal to form a coalition with the ANC

Briefly News previously reported that new political party on the block, ActionSA says it will not, by any means form a coalition government with the African National Congress.

The political organisation says it will not change its stance under any circumstance. On Wednesday afternoon, ActionSA had garnered 16.08% of votes in the Gauteng province making the party an eligible contender for coalitions.

ActionSA says this decision to not enter a coalition with the ruling party was made at a special senate meeting on coalitions and the party concluded that it would consult with South African citizens before entering into a coalition, reports TimesLIVE.

