There seems to be a little chance of victory for the African National Congress in the eThekwini metro

Opposition parties have vowed to not vote in favour of the ruling party, a trend that has been seen in Gauteng recently

South Africans are also not hopeful that the ANC will win eThekwini, with some highlighting that the end is near for the ruling party

DURBAN - The African National Congress will most likely suffer another loss of a metropolitan municipality after the eThekwini council meeting scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 24 November.

The ruling party lost control of two metros in Gauteng and was unable to win over back the City of Tshwane metro after the ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters banded together to push the ANC out of power in the province.

Opposition parties in eThekwini have also come together to work against the ANC, with the Inkatha Freedom Party, the DA and EFF stating that they would not be voting for the ANC, according to a report by News24.

This decision places an opposition mayoral candidate in a better position to win the seat if the ANC cannot garner enough support from smaller parties.

The council meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 November, however, supporters of the ruling party stormed into the meeting and disrupted proceedings.

The meeting was ended after the electricity went off at the council venue, according to EWN.

South Africans weigh in the ANC's pending defeat in eThekwini

Social media users shared their thoughts on the possibility that the ANC could lose the eThekwini metro. Some people highlighted that the party doesn't have the numbers to get them over the threshold.

Here's what they had to say:

@Zongolo5 said:

"ANC is in tiers right through the country their arrogance of 26 years since 1994 is over luckily Zuma who said bazophatha uYesu aze abuye is not dead and uYesu is not back and his pride called ANC is losing power asazi kuzothwani."

@mandla1981 said:

"They still don't have enough numbers, which will give them 46% if you include ActionSA and ACDP."

@Kgabo48649279 said:

"According to votes... DA for Mayor, EFF for speaker and IFP for Deputy Mayor..."

@jameshendricks5 said:

"These are trying times for the FALLING ANC "

@Kasipreneur_za said:

"ANC underestimated the masses. The arrogance of party officials did not help either."

@Dinny07869081 said:

"Biggest mistake and they will learn the hard way. Clearly they dont know the people of eThekwini"

EFF insider explains why the party voted for the DA in Joburg and Ekurhuleni

Briefly News previously reported that despite the Democratic Alliance stating time and time again that they are not willing to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters again after a failed coalition in Tshwane, the Red Berets have forced a working relationship with the DA nonetheless.

The EFF made the decision to support the DA's mayoral candidates in all Gauteng metros. They say teaching the ANC a lesson was most the important factor.

The move has surprised a lot of South Africans, including the DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.

