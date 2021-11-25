Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, held a media briefing on Thursday to teach South Africans a thing or two about politics

Malema set the record straight about the strategy to vote for the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng metropolitan municipalities

South Africans shared opposing opinions on f Malema's strategy with some believing it was a genius move and others unsure about his approach

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters his much anticipated 'Politics 101 class' on Thursday at the party's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House head office in Johannesburg.

Malema took the opportunity to address the media and explain some of the political decisions that have transpired in the past few days, especially the Red Berets' decision to vote for the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng.

Juju has made it clear that he did not actually vote for the DA but rather voted against the ANC. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Malema says the DA and EFF have no coalition agreement

During the question and answer section of the EFF Presser Malema clarified that the EFF is the opposition of the DA and the two parties have not formed a partnership, despite the EFF voting them into power, reports News24.

The Red Berets' leader went on to say that John Steenhusien was right when he stated that the DA does not owe the EFF anything. He further stated that the EFF did not necessarily vote for the DA but actually voted against the African National Congress.

"The DA has no coalition to EFF and vice versa. How is the coalition going to work? We didn't vote for DA, we voted against ANC," said Malema.

Malema accuses the DA of insulting smaller parties

The leader of the Red Berets says the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay and in eThekwini was unable to secure support from smaller parties because the party belittled and spoke down on smaller parties.

He added that the DA has constantly insulted the EFF, however, the party has gotten used to the DA's remarks, unlike smaller parties.

EFF councillors resign from top positions in municipalities

Malema explained that EFF councillors who had been appointed as mayor and speaker of the council in two municipalities have resigned from their positions.

The EFF speaker in Mamusa Local Municipality was asked to resign by the party because he won his position because of the support he received from the ANC, according to Malema.

He further explained that the EFF mayor in Metsimaholo Local Municipality was happy to resign when asked to do so because the ANC members in that municipality were beginning to ask for illegal favours.

South Africans weigh in on the EFF presser

South Africans who were tuned in to watch the EFF presser shared their thoughts on social media. Briefly News put together some of their comments:

@Buang_03 said:

"It’s funny that he says Zille didn’t anticipate the win over those metros but in the same breath talks about how Zille and Ramaphosa instigated the win for Mashaba not to win at all costs. The contradiction is unwavering. #EFFPresser"

@nhlalisuthi0206 said:

"#malema #EFFPresser #Vuyani Come 2024 Julius will put Oppenheimer-funded John Steenhuizen as state president. As long as ANC is removed. No land, no erasing student debt, no pads etc. Remove ANC and put white party."

@MENZIMAJOLAH said:

"Malema is just playing with our minds ai....so if ANC agreed to his demands he would've voted with them? At the same time he's saying they'll do anything to remove ANC completely #EFFPresser"

John Steenhuisen says DA owes the EFF and ActionSA nothing

Briefly News previously reported that John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance, has responded to the political organisation's surprise takeover of the City of Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni.

Speaking in a media briefing on Tuesday, 23 November, Steenhusien acknowledged that the DA managed to win those important mayoral seats because of the support granted by ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The DA's win in the two Gauteng metros saw Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell becoming the mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively, reports TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za