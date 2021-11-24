The EFF has achieved victory in Mamusa Local Municipality in the North West but the circumastances of the win are causing trouble in the ANC

Olebeng Mogorosi, the EFF's speaker candidate, has emerged victorious, partly due to ANC councillors who voted for him instead of their own candidate

The ANC wants to launch a probe to ascertain who the councillors are who voted for the EFF candidate despite the ANC holding the majority in the municipality

SCHWEIZER-RENEKE - The EFF's speaker candidate in the Mamusa Local Municipality in North West, Olebeng Mogorosi, has emerged victorious.

However, his victory means that some ANC councillors in the municipality voted for the EFF candidate, which has caused a probe to be launched against them.

The ANC have the most votes in Mamusa, however some of their councillors chose to vote with the EFF despite this, City Press reports. The speaker was voted in through a secret ballot, therefore the identities of the ANC councillors who voted for him are unknown.

The next steps in the probe

According to EWN, the ANC's interim provincial committee coordinator, Hlomani Chauke, has decried the incident, saying that the ANC councillors who voted for Mogorosi are disloyal traitors, as well as disrespectful of Mamusa's voters' intentions.

“The ANC will spare no effort in unmasking and exposing these deceptive elements and ensure that they face the full might of the ANC constitution," Chauke said.

Despite their loss in Mamusa, the ANC managed to secure victory in Rustenberg when their mayoral candidate, Sheila Mabale-Huma, was elected for her second term.

Reactions to ANC councillors voting EFF

@RangaClara said:

"The party is a hot mess, they really don't know what they are doing."

@mseepye shared:

"Even the ANC is tired of the ANC."

@pilanimdz believes:

"It's falling apart!"

@Taka_Mihla said:

"They won't be known as the vote was by secret ballot."

1st Mayoral Seat for EFF

Briefly News reported yesterday that the Metsimaholo local council in the Free State held its mayoral election and the EFF's candidate, Selloane Motjeane, was victorious in securing the position.

Metsimaholo was a hung council, one of four in the province. The municipality has a history of flawed coalitions, which have led to inefficient governance.

Bosanku Msimanga, the EFF's secretary for the Free State, said that the party has the voters' confidence and that they are committed to fulfilling campaign promises as laid out in the party's manifesto.

