Julius Malema has taken to social media to clarify that Mzwandile Masina of the ANC was merely collateral damage after the EFF voted against him and sided with ActionSA

Masina, the former Ekurhuleni mayor, says he was not entirely shocked by the outcome of the votes at the council meeting on Monday

Some EFF supporters are not happy with the EFF's strategy and think the party is sleeping with the enemy in the form of Herman Mashaba's ActionSA

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has reassured his colleague and friend Mzwandile Masina, who is the outgoing ANC mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, that the decision to vote against him was nothing personal.

On Monday, 22 November, the EFF and ActionSA banded together to vote the African National Congress out of power in all Gauteng metropolitan municipalities. This decision meant voting against Masina and voting in Tania Campbell.

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged Mzwandile Masina to stay strong after defeat at the Ekurhuleni council meeting. Images: Papi Morake & OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Taking to social media, Malema had a few words of encouragement to Masina and clarified that he was just collateral damage. The leader of the Red Berets when on to tell Masina to be strong.

The post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Masina is not bitter about mayoral defeat

Masina, who lost the mayoral seat by 11 votes, says he is not all bitter about not getting a second term, however, he is disappointed by the outcome.

He stated that what happened at the Ekurhuleni council meeting was an example of how democracy works, according to a report by News24.

The ANC only managed to secure 86 council seats in Ekurhuleni and Masina stated that it was not surprising that they lost top positions.

Mzansi reacts to Malema's words of encouragement

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Mara why are you like this Juju... You're too much waitsi. You're making other kids breathe heavily."

@TheRealMJNcube said:

"My leader, you didn't go with the ANC because, amongst other reasons, you guys didn't agree on Land Expropriation with no compensation. Did the DA agree to those terms?"

@Senzile84455826 said:

"Working with the enemy just like ANC."

@Tshepangk11 said:

"EFF is disappointing, they sleep with DA. EFF voters are not happy about this decision."

@1Thepowerrace said:

"Employ him at EFF. He seems more EFF than ANC."

Malema says EFF prepared to give enemy agents power in negotiations

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema has said that the EFF is prepared to "swallow its pride" in negotiations with ActionSA. He spoke to the press after he handed over a set of Mercedes Benz keys to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Malema said that EFF had a plan to separate municipalities and govern independently under a coalition.

He said that he would even go as far as giving "enemy agents" power if it meant securing a municipality.

Source: Briefly.co.za