Malema Says EFF Prepared to Give Enemy Agents Power in Negotiations

Julius Malema has encouraged ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba to be more flexible in negotiations

Malema said that the EFF was prepared to "swallow its pride" and give "enemy agents" power

ActionSA slammed the door on a proposal by the EFF because it meant that they would have to work with the ANC

NKULUKEWNI - Julius Malema has said that the EFF is prepared to "swallow its pride" in negotiations with ActionSA.

He spoke to the press after he handed over a set of Mercedes Benz keys to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo according.

Malema said that EFF had a plan to separate municipalities and govern independently under a coalition.

He said that he would even go as far as giving "enemy agents" power if it meant securing a municipality.

The EFF leader said that Herman Mashaba needed to be more flexible and open to the idea of compromise.

He was hopeful that a coalition agreement could be reached by Monday The Citizen.

Herman Mashaba rejected a proposal from the EFF because it meant that they would have to work with the EFF according to IOL.

