ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, has replied to a Zimbabwean journalist's claims of unstable party leadership

Mashaba cited issues facing Zimbabwe, encouraging the journalist to focus on those rather than hurl accusations at ActionSA

The party have declared that they prefer the EFF to be their coalition partners over the DA, who they allege to be corrupt

Herman Mashaba, former Johannesburg mayor and currently the president of ActionSA, has replied to claims of unstable party leadership.

A popular Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, posted an image of the party's leadership online. His caption asked, "who's in charge?"

Mashaba took offence to this post, and, according to Times Live, retorted that Chin’ono should rather focus on issues facing his home country and ActionSA's president urged the journalist not to contribute to the spread of "racialised misinformation."

ActionSA would prefer a coalition with the EFF

ActionSA, like many South African political parties at the moment, is holding coalition talks in hung councils. However, the party has admitted that it would rather form a coalition with the EFF than the DA, City Press reports.

“The EFF has never objected to me firing a corrupt member, however, my former party [the DA] led me to resign for firing a corrupt member,” Mashaba said.

Furthermore, Mashaba blames the ANC for the issues South Africa is currently experiencing, as he believes their low election numbers in many districts to be indicative of the country's disillusionment with the ruling party.

ActionSA keeps coalition options open

Yesterday Briefly News reported that ActionSA has been talking with various political parties in the past week and reports that its coalition discussions have reached an advanced stage.

The party is intent on not forming coalitions with the ANC. John Moodey, the chairperson of ActionSA for Gauteng, says that they are going to meet with the IFP to discuss the way forward.

Herman Mashaba allegedly talked to a high ranking ANC member last week, but he refuses to divulge the person's identity. Their topic of discussion was a possible coalition in Gauteng.

