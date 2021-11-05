Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is happy with the party's performance in the municipal elections

McKenzie says his political organisation is already engaged in informal coalition talks with other parties

The PA leader says party members should not engage in unsanctioned coalition talks or they will be fired

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says the political organisation managed to perform well at the recent municipal elections.

McKenzie says in addition to garnering support in the Western Cape, the party also managed to pick up momentum nationally.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance will enter into a coalition with parties that align with their values. Image: Gayton McKenzie

Source: Facebook

According to IOL, the PA scooped 75 council seats nationally and managed to get 225 661 votes, which makes the party eligible to enter into coalition talks. In the Western Cape alone, the PA won 28 council seats and 69 319 votes.

Patriotic Alliance already engaging in informal coalition talks

Taking to Facebook, the party leader told supporters that the PA would be working hard for its constituents and that the PA would not sit back and do nothing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

McKenzie stated that the party has already begun a dialogue on the formation of coalition governments. However, he stated that the PA would only enter into coalition agreements on its own terms, according to News24.

The party leader says it has three conditions it needs to be met before agreeing to a partnership.

"First, we want a by-law that brings God back to school; number two, the foreigners must go; and the third, we must make sure we are guaranteed votes in council," says McKenzie.

Party members warned not to negotiate coalitions without permission

McKenzie has threatened to fire party members who engage in coalition negotiations without the go-ahead from the PA.

This warning comes after some members are said to have met with members of the African National Congress. He says a coalition committee will determine which political parties the PA will enter into a coalition with.

McKenzie says the party is not, however, against entering into coalitions with the ANC, the Democratic Alliance or the Freedom Front Plus. The party has the potential of entering into coalitions in 12 municipalities.

John Steenhuisen declares party not interest in unstable coalitions: "Savelelwa"

Briefly News previously reported that as the dust settles around the furore of the recent local government elections, it comes as no surprise that political parties are weighing their options around forming coalition governments.

This has prompted the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, to take a solid stance on the conditions under which his party will enter into a coalition.

Speaking to the media at the IEC results centre in Pretoria on Wednesday, the official leader of the opposition said he has observed how metros have been characterised by instability.

Source: Briefly.co.za