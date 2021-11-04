Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, says his political organisation has a steady growth

Malema stated that he is quite pleased to see the decline of the African National Congress, which is sitting below 50%

The leader of the Red Berets says the EFF is willing to go into a coalition with a party that has shared views

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters held a press conference on Thursday to speak about the party's performance in the recent municipal elections.

On the agenda was the party's slow but steady growth as well as the formation of coalition governments.

The leader of the Red Berets Julius Malema stated that he was happy to see the African National Congress below 50%. He said that it did not matter which party pushed the ANC out of power as long as the party loses its overall majority.

Malema says the EFF is growing unlike other parties

Speaking about the growth of the political organisation, Malema stated the EFF was showing a steady growth while other parties such as the ANC and the Democratic Alliance were seeing a decline, reports News24.

"We are going to take as long as it takes to grow. We're not running a popcorn revolution," stated Malema.

He stated the growth of the EFF will take time and the party was in no rush.

EFF is ready to begin coalition talks

Malema says the EFF will not be approaching any political organisation to form a coalition but they will be waiting to be approached. He says they are currently waiting for parties to approach the EFF.

Malema says the party's main focus when entering coalitions is that service delivery is prioritised.

When it comes to entering a coalition with ANC, Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to agree to the EFF stance of expropriation without compensation, according to IOL.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the EFF's press conference:

@JustJamal_

"Maybe it's time for Floyd Shivambu to go for that EFF top seat. Malema should find a department in the EFF where he will focus on making us laugh and giving us memes while floyd tries to win votes. #EFFPresser"

@_marksandiso

"After listening to #EFFPresser I can tell you with confidence that Malema feels threatened by Mashaba and Gayton. Mashaba and Gayton are doing what Malema did in the beginning and if they stick with it and don't flip flop they will gain even more votes in the future."

@Hluvukanii said:

"Non-EFF voters are really pained that EFF voters are actually happy with what they refer to as "poor growth or flatline". I wish you guys a SPEEDY RECOVERY. #EFFPresser "

EFF's Floyd Shivambu says politicians should know municipal positions are not permanent

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, says the instability that was seen at many municipalities governed by coalitions over the past five years is a good thing.

This includes the continuous changing of mayors in metros such as Tshwane, the City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Shivambu says politicians need to know that their positions are not permanent for the next five years. He added that politicians needed to understand that when they make mistakes, then they will have to face consequences, reports TimesLIVE.

