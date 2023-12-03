South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted a human child trafficking ring hauling young kids

Hundreds of very young children were found at Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post in transit to South Africa

The BMA's commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato gave harrowing details about buses found full of children

South Africa's BMA commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, gave insight into a recent breakthrough in human trafficking. The commissioner spoke in a public address after children were rescued from trafficking.

Border Management Authority Commissioner Dr Micael Masiapato painted a grim picture after more than 400 were found mid-trafficking. Image: Twitter / Powerfm987 / Getty Images / Marco Longari

Many South Africans were mortified by details about the children being trafficked from Zimbabwe. Online users expressed their horror over the abhorrent crime.

SA's BMA rescues children

443 children under 8 years old were overpowered on 42 buses going from Zimbabwe to South Africa. SABC News reported that the trafficking sting operation was discovered at the border post in Musina Limpopo.

Dr Michael Masiapato spoke to the media in a video posted by :

SA disturbed by human trafficking discovery

Many people shared their horror over child trafficking. Online users commented that the trafficker must be confident to have buses full of children.

Home Affairs gears up for festive season traffic

SABC News reported that the DMA commissioner said that they are prepared to deal with more travellers. He said that Home Affairs would have longer operating times.

@Mthiimkhulu said:

"I'd be embarrassed to say these numbers out loud, clearly your borders are a mess for anyone to attempt to traffic so many children in one night."

@kayceeagain commented:

"Suddenly there's working trains and active border control. Hmmmmmmm. I'm noticing something."

@Moretlo_M wrote:

"443 children that they know of, imagine how many more are being trafficked as we speak".

@MdumiseniXoli added:

"Imagine 443 kids in one day?? How many kids get trafficked in a week or a month?? Hayi moya oyingcwele."

@_Soso_Mag was grateful"

"Oh thank God they are found."

SAPS hailed for arresting alleged human traffickers

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service received praise and adoration from South Africans after arresting 26 people involved in human trafficking. The suspects were arrested in Tzaneen in Limpopo, and money and passports were seized.

SABC News reported that the suspects were caught outside of Mooketsi in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba said that when the cops arrived at the scene, they found two suspects and 23 Somali nationals in the taxi.

Suddenly, a gold VW Golf appeared out of nowhere and helped the minibus driver to escape the scene. When cops conducted more investigations, they discovered 64 cross-border permits in the taxi. They took the suspects and hauled them to the Bolobedu Police Station.

Source: Briefly News