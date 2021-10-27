Independent Media, held a press conference on Wednesday to reveal their findings bout the controversial birth of 10 babies

The media group says contrary to statements by the Department of Health in Gauteng, Gosiame Sithole was indeed pregnant with decuplets

South Africans seem torn about the new revelations, some people think that what happened to Sithole was tragic and others still think she was never pregnant

CAPE TOWN - Independent Media, the media company the broke the story of the Tembisa 10 babies, has released a report into what actually happened to the mother and her babies.

Piet Rampedi, who wrote the initial report, has always maintained that Sithole had given birth to decuplets despite the Gauteng Department of Health stating that Sithole was never pregnant.

Independent Media appointed a professional obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Mpho Pooe, who ran tests on Sithole and found that she was indeed pregnant and gave birth to her children via Caesarean section, reports IOL.

Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé held a press briefing on Wednesday with other professionals who did a thorough investigation into Sithole's case.

The investigation found that the babies were moved around between private and public hospitals. They also stated all of Sithole's medical records have been wiped.

Survé also stated that two babies died due to negligence at one of the hospitals they were kept at.

Tembisa 10 babies could have been trafficked

Advocate Michael Donen stated that the investigation uncovered a human trafficking syndicate at the hospital Sithole gave birth at. The hospitals involved include Steve Biko Hospital, Tembisa Hospital as well as Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

Despite Sithole's medical records being wiped, the media group says it is in possession of evidence that proves she was indeed pregnant, according to The South African.

South Africans are shocked over the Tembisa 10 revelations

Mzansi was tuned into the media briefing by Independent Media and took to social media to share their thoughts. Many people were left feeling sad about what possibly happened to the mother and her children.

Some people still think the Tembisa 10 story is all fake.

Here are some of their comments:

@mmodiba10 said:

"The mother of the babies was told to give the babies up for adoption and that the money to deliver and everything else will be sorted. We live with scavengers. #TruthAboutTembisa10 #Tembisa10"

@abednego82 said:

"This #Tembisa10 story is shocking. Whole 10 babies were human trafficked, with the help of doctors, nurses, politicians and journalists. Wow."

@edmonphiri said:

"The nurse who took the photos of the #Tembisa10 babies remains suspended to this day. She had her phone taken, smashed, so that there are no pictures that are seen by the public. The syndicate had paid Gosiame for the babies - their mission would have been disrupted."

@mpozi1 said:

"Child trafficking in SA aided by the STATE? Rhaaaaaaaaaaaaa! #Tembisa10"

Tembisa 10: Inquest shows that the story was supposedly fabricated

Briefly News previously reported that not a single hospital in Gauteng recorded the birth of the Tembisa 10, according to provincial government. Tests conducted on Gosiame Sithole supposedly proved that she had not been pregnant lately.

Sithole is currently undergoing mental health observation and is being supported. The statement released by the government in Gauteng has not revealed why the story was apparently fabricated in the first place.

Media house Independent Online's Pretoria News has maintained that Sithole gave birth to the decuplets on 7 June at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

