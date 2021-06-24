Tembisa 10: Inquest Shows That the Story Was in Fact Fabricated

Reports by various media houses have revealed that the Tembisa 10 decuplets do not exist and there is no record of such a birth

The story of the 10 babies rocked Mzansi and the world but it seems that it was all false reporting, revealed by a provincial government inquest

Medical tests conducted on the supposed 'mother', Gosiame Sithole, showed that there had been no pregnancy and she is currently being mentally cared for in a facility

Not a single hospital in Gauteng has recorded the birth of the Tembisa 10, according to provincial government. Tests conducted on Gosiame Sithole have proved that she had not been pregnant lately.

Sithole is currently undergoing mental health observation and is being supported. The statement released by the government in Gauteng has not revealed why the story was fabricated in the first place.

Media house Independent Online's Pretoria News has maintained that Sithole gave birth to the decuplets on 7 June at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

News has broken that the Tembisa 10 do not actually exist and that the entire situation was fabricated. Image: @MapulaMokgosang

Source: Twitter

Accusations made against healthcare authorities and facilities need to be retracted

According to BBC News, the publication stated that the staff at the hospital were ill-prepared and accused the healthcare facility and authorities in Gauteng of attempting to cover up medical negligence.

The latest government statement revealed that the allegations by the media house were 'false and unsubstantiated' and were only there to stain the reputation of SBAH and the Gauteng government.

News24 reported that the Gauteng government is planning to sue Piet Rampedi, the editor of Pretoria News. They stated that the story should be retracted and the allegations made against the provincial government also taken back.

Piet Rampedi apologises to Independent Media Group for Tembisa 10 story

Previously, Briefly News reported that Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi wrote an apology to Independent Media group editor-in-chief Aneez Salie about the Thembisa 10 that broke earlier this month.

In an email, Rampedi expressed he could have handled the story better, however, he insists that there was a pregnancy and Gosiame Sithole gave birth, according to EWN.

Rampedi had reported that Gosiame Sithole had given birth to 10 babies and had subsequently broken a Guinness World Record. The story touched the hearts of South Africans and the world at large, however, the National Department of Health said there was no record that the babies were born.

Source: Briefly.co.za