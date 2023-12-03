A recent mob justice incident in a Gauteng township ended in fatalities, and SAPS were on the scene

The Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela, spoke about murders that happened in Diepsloot

South Africans had divided opinions on the incident since Diepsloot was in headlines for complaining about crime in the area

DIEPSLOOT- Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela gave an update on a suspected vigilante justice attack. The authorities were in the Diepsloot area, which has been the site of much frustration with criminals.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was in Diepsloot after seven were killed by fire. Image: Facebook /SAPS / Getty Images / Alexander Joe

Source: UGC

Elias Mawela gave a chilling account of how seven people met their demise. South Africans also discussed mob justice.

Mob attack happens in Diepsloot

According to eNCA, seven people were killed in a Diepsloot mob attack. Elias Mawela spoke for the SAPS and said they are diligently working on the case to apprehend suspects.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

How did 7 die in Diepsloot mob attack?

Police investigations on the crime scene led to the conclusion that the seven died painfully. The motive behind their deaths is not clear, but SAPS determined they were burnt to death.

SA shocked Diepsloot mob justice

People gave their unfiltered thoughts about mob justice. Netizens recalled that the community in the Township had organised heated protests because of rampant crime in the area.

Many pointed the finger at authorities for not listening to the community:

Maps Mmola complained:

"I'm not saying the killing of these people is the right way of doing things. But as South Africans, we have a challenge of non-responding SAPS. Communities don't claim to know people who are committing crimes they know them 100%.."

Mxolisi Mshengu Mabuza wrote:

"They have been complaining the whole 2023, even invited President, they were ignored."

Vuyokazi Mdutshane added:

"It’s good that the police are taking action, but it’s too late."

Loyiso Makunga agreed:

"The people of Diepsloot have been complaining throughout the year and they were ignored by the government. These are the consequences thereof."

Nthebe Mozhina said:

"SAPS and those who say they are leaders don't understand or know the pain of being unsafe because their lives and their properties because they have cameras and strong security protecting them 24/7."

Malome Wa Mafahla comment:

"Diepsloot has been patient with Ramaphosa and his government. They’ve been asking for an engagement with the president, but no one took them seriously nor listened. "

Mzansi lauds the community that defended a child

Briefly News previously reported that community members of an informal settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, attacked a woman for allegedly shackling her child while she was away.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram says the seven-year-old little girl was spotted inside a shack chained to a rafter.

Balarm explained that RUSA received a call requesting assistance on Sunday, 20 August, about a mother being assaulted by a mob.

Source: Briefly News