Seven suspected criminals were brutally attacked at the Nyanga taxi rank in Cape Town, Western Cape

Two of the men were killed in the attack, while five sustained serious injuries and are in critical condition in hospital

Cape Town detectives are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder and suspect vigilante justice is involved

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are hunting for suspects after seven men were brutally assaulted in a suspected vigilante attack near the Nyanga taxi rank.

Seven alleged criminals were assaulted in a suspected vigilante attack at Nyanga taxi rank. Image: @nataliemalgas/Twitter & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

7 suspected criminals targeted in Nyanga taxi rank attack

The attack claimed the lives of two men, while five others are in critical condition and fighting to survive in hospital.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the South African Police Service has sent more boots to the ground in the Nyanga taxi rank area to capture the suspects, IOL reported.

It is believed that the victims were caught after stealing a taxi and committing various crimes, including robberies and sexual assault.

Cape Town police deploy more officers to Nyanga taxi rank

TimesLIVE reported that images and reports are making the rounds on social media claiming that the men had their private parts mutilated. Still, police have yet to confirm the nature of the crime.

As it stands, Brigadier Potelwa said that detectives are following all leads, including the possibility that the attack was motivated by vigilantism.

The police in Cape Town have opened a case of murder and attempted murder against the unknown suspects.

Mzani divided by suspected vigilante attack at Nyanga taxi rank

Below are some comments:

@ManAboutNews1 complained:

"Cape Town is such a violent place."

@AKearona asked:

Who are the real criminals here, is it the taxi drivers who are protecting citizens in the absence of SAPS detectives OR 7 mgodoyis protected by the state?

@Inigo_za added:

"Very sad state of affairs."

@SteezeRare said:

"All young guys, so horrifying how SA township boys seem to have no appetite for decent living."

@Nics86137044 commented:

"So seven suspected robbers… now throw in a murderer or two."

