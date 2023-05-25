Opportunistic thieves stripped the wheels of an overturned vehicle in Yoeville, Johannesburg

The driver of the vehicle fled that accident scene after he lost control of the car, leaving the vehicle unattended

While witnesses allege that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident, they could not tell JMPD what happened to the wheels

JOHANNESBURG - Unknown thieves liberated all four wheels from an overturned vehicle after it crashed at Cavendish Crescent and Georges Road in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Criminals stole the wheels from an overturned vehicle after it crashed in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

The wheels were easy pickings because the vehicle owner fled the accident scene after losing control of the car.

Police respond to Yeoville accident after driver flees scene

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that police responded to the accident on Tuesday evening, 24 May but, upon arrival, found no one to account there to account for the car, TimesLIVE reported.

Fihla said that the car was not causing any obstructions, and there were instructed to leave the scene.

Driver returns to Yeovillee accident scene, Witnesses allege he was drunk during crash

When the officers returned on Wednesday, 25 May, the vehicle was in the same position, but it was stripped of its wheels. The owner had returned to the scene at that point however, he was confused about how the accident happened.

Witnesses to the accident said they suspected that the driver was under the influence of the accident when he lost control of the car. SowetanLIVE reported that when they were asked what happened to the wheels, the bystanders claimed they did not know.

South Africans marvel at the level of crime in the country

Below are some comments:

@Am_kudzie said:

"Things that happen in South Africa. At first, you may think it's a joke."

@SkSebata commented:

"This country is becoming a movie, I don't think we need to pay for DSTV. It's a movie all over"

@Bhuti_Yanchaza complained:

"We’ve unfortunately hit rock bottom!"

@simphiwemothop5 added:

"Staying in south africa requires a risk assessment, crime is out of control."

