South Africans have given thanks to an unidentified man who has been killing off violent gang members in Mamelodi

The man has been nicknamed 'John Wick' after the fictional character due to his daily duties of handling issues with gangsters

The name 'John Wick' has been the top trend on Twitter after news broke that the vigilante killed an alleged Boko Haram gang member

An unidentified gunman who has been dubbed 'John Wick' has reportedly ended the lives of numerous gang members over the last few weeks in Mamelodi. The alleged murder of a Boko Haram gang member resulted in 'John Wick' dominating the top trend spot on Twitter.

Police confirmed that authorities arrived at the scene of the shooting on the N4 highway on Tuesday afternoon where they found a dead man and another injured individual. Spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili stated that the occupants were shot when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene while the passenger was taken to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

A man dubbed John Wick has been lauded by Mamelodi community members after he killed various gang members. Image: Bobby Bank/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

According to SowetanLIVE, Police Commissioner in Gauteng Lt-Gen Elias Mawela stated that recently there had not been any reports of murders that were gang-related within the Mamelodi area. This is reportedly due to policing members on the ground as well as a task team.

A report by EWN revealed that community members in Mamelodi have praised the man dubbed John Wick, stating that he has been able to do what law enforcement authorities have not.

Mzansi thanks the mystery man for his hard work

@CrocSclothing shared:

"In other news, even cockroaches and rats have disappeared from the kitchens of Mamelodi residents because of John wick . Even the chickens are said to be afraid of doing the "ki ki li kiii" sound at night."

@i_Nxakanxaka said:

"We need more John Wicks."

@XOLISWA77986903 wrote:

"I'm actually not mad at this Mamelodi John Wick."

@TracyLeeDbn explained:

"John Wick is trending in South Africa, not because of the 4th movie being made, but because of a welcome vigilante in Mamelodi who goes by the name of John Wick Mamelodi and has been taking out gang members."

@Tom47096338 believes:

"That John Wick might be a member of a rival gang but I wouldn't care much, minus one problem is good enough."

@MaleteNeo tweeted:

"Another one just before we sleep! Mamelodi bafwethu. John Wick is a busy man."

SA unrest and looting makes international news as vigilantism takes over

In other news about vigilantism, Briefly News previously reported that international reports have revealed that senior officials in Mzansi requested that citizens within the country should not take the law into their own hands. Vigilante groups from KZN and Gauteng formed in July in order to protect areas from looting and violent protests.

The violence swathed the country as thousands of soldiers were deployed to help the South African Police Services on the streets. Law enforcement agencies seemed to have been unable to curb the onslaught and attacks by large crowds on various areas,

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nwakula stated on 14 July to Parliament that she had requested approximately 25 000 more soldiers to be deployed on the streets of the country.

Source: Briefly.co.za