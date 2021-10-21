Max Mqadi, the owner of Max's Lifestyle Shisanyama, has been discharged from hospital after last week's shooting

The local hero made sure to visit his staff at the restaurant in Durban where they stood in a queue to greet Mqadi

A video of Mqadi greeting his employees was shared online and South Africans were beyond excited to see him in good spirits

Local hero Max Mqadi has returned home! His staff at Max's Lifestyle stood in a line to greet him with open arms. Mqadi made national headlines after he was shot multiple times by armed assailants outside his restaurant.

Thankfully, Mqadi made it out alive and is walking, talking and, most importantly, smiling. @PeachesUnleash on Twitter shared a 30-second clip of Mqadi's return to his restaurant that warmed the hearts of peeps across Mzansi.

Towards the end of the clip, Mqadi can be seen standing beside a few police officers before giving them thanks.

Take a look at the clip below:

Speaking in an interview with Ukhozi FM, Mqadi revealed that he has been battling to sleep. He said he wonders why he was attacked and explained that he has a lot of questions surrounding the incident.

IOL reported that Mqadi was discharged from hospital on Monday after the traumatic event that occurred a week ago.

Some South African social media users are elated at the news of Mqadi's return while others have questions

@same_ndoda said:

"God is Great, 100%."

@Jmolema2 shared the following sad reality

"Imagine the staff he has employed, those members would be without a job if the evil work was successful."

@Kmasta_nje believes:

"The sad part is he'll be hugging the snake that tried to end his life."

@FunekaNohiya asked:

"How can a person want to take the life of a man that feeds so many families?"

@JohnsonAwalle shared:

"This is so heartwarming... The love is genuine between Max and his colleagues... A true family."

@mshengu_senzo added:

"Malume is back."

