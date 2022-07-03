A lecturer was burned to death in Limpopo after he was accused of stealing goats, police have launched a manhunt

43-year-old Siphiwe Zondo had bought the goats from Ga-Mphahlele village and was transporting them home

The police has urged the public to come forward with any information relating to the murder of the TVET college lecturer

LEBOWKGOMO - A FET teacher in Limpopo was found burned to death in his bakkie after he was accused of allegedly stealing goats.

43-year-old Siphiwe Zondo had bought goats from Ga-Mphahlele village and was transporting them when he was attacked on the road.

A TVET college lecturer was burned to death after he was accused of stealing goats. Photo credit: South African Police Service

He was then assaulted and burned to death near his car which had been set alight by his attackers according to police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.

No stolen goats were found and police cautioned the public from taking the law into their own hands.

The police have urged members of the community to come forward with any information relating to Zondo's death according to the SowetanLIVE.

Zondo was a TVET college lecturer and had moved to Limpopo from KwaZulu-Natal. A manhunt has been launched for the suspects according to The Citizen.

