Operation Dudula has been blamed for starting a fire that ripped through the Yeoville market a nd destroyed 23 stalls

the nd The stalls were run by foreign nationals , who said everything in they had stored inside was burned to ash

, Operation Dudula’s secretary-general said that the movement is fighting to reclaim the economy back to South Africans and the feeling is that they were responsible for the blaze

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - A fire that ripped through the Yeoville market during the early hours of Tuesday 21 July destroyed 23 stalls in the area. The stalls were run by foreign nationals who have now lost their livelihoods.

The fire broke out a day after members of Operation Dudula allegedly threatened business owners and demanded that they leave the area. Distraught shop owners said everything in their stalls was burned to ash, including the stock they had.

Operation Dudula has been blamed for a fire that destroyed 23 stalls in Yeoville market. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP & Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The group allegedly approached stall owners while holding placards and swearing at them. Operation Dudula’s Secretary-General Zandile Dabula told TimesLIVE that the movement is fighting to reclaim the economy for South Africans.

She said Dudula always reminds members that it does not condone destroying infrastructure. Therefore, it cannot be promoting vigilantism. Dabula said if any members are involved, they have done so in their personal capacity and the law should take its course.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gauteng police launched an inquiry into the fire after receiving an anonymous call informing them that the Yeoville market was on fire. Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo said on arrival at the market, members found that firefighters were already there. The cause of the fire cannot be confirmed at this stage, but police are busy with investigations, EWN reported.

Social media reacts to fire

South Africans weigh in on the fire that destroyed 23 stalls in the popular Yeoville market:

@jaybo_1 said:

“This is a ticking time bomb, Government is turning a blind eye. South Africans have been reduced to grant recipients!! Who do we turn to?”

@msibisks posted:

“The fire probably has nothing to do with politics. Fires occur every now and then. Did they even have proper fire drills in that place? Did they have fire suppression systems in place? There are several arson cases being investigated in JHB, it’s a new trend.”

@Nkulule28231162 commented:

“I hope this is not arson, but you cannot exclude natives of the land from the economy and expect peace.”

@lerato_magwaza added:

“Black economy on fire.”

14 Dudula movement members arrested after violent clash and illegally evciting residents in Alexandra Township

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported ward councillor Tefo Raphadu is of the belief that the Dudula Movement, which operates in the township of Alexandra, Johannesburg, has now become a vigilante group.

Raphadu made these comments after the organisation had an altercation on Sunday night, 29 May, with a few residents from Tsutsumani section. The ward councillor alleges that Dudula Movement members went to an elderly woman’s house with the intention to evict her from her home.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News