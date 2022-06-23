Minister of Health Joe Phaahla gazetted that there is no legal requirement to wear face masks indoors

Limitations on gatherings, testing and vaccination requirements for international visitors are also a thing of the past

South Africans have mixed views to the mask ruling, with many people saying they will opt to keep them on

JOHANNESBURG - More than two years after South Africans first started wearing face masks, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla gazetted that there is no legal requirement to wear them on Wednesday 22 June.

Masks became a requirement when the national state of disaster was implemented in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. South Africans were required to wear face masks in all public shapes.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says wearing face masks is no longer a requirement. Image: Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick & stock image

Along with the scrapping of masks, limitations on gatherings, testing and vaccination requirements for international visitors are also a thing of the past. These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country two years ago. According to SABC News, the country has a test positivity rate of 5.3%.

While many South Africans are relieved that masks are no longer a legal requirement, according to a Twitter poll that Briefly News shared, more than 50% of people will opt to remain masked up.

Business Insider South Africa recommends cutting the elastic bands from disposable face masks before throwing them out since they are not recyclable.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say about wearing masks:

Annelize Paulsen said:

“I'll still wear mine just as a precaution.”

Yadah Shange wrote:

“I’ve become comfortable with it and it’s fashionable, I’ll still have it on, especially when I want to navigate a mall without small talk from people I meet. Perfect disguise.”

Tshepiso Maguire commented:

“When I'm in a taxi and someone coughs, I'm definitely wearing my mask.”

Purity Nzimande posted:

“I really enjoyed it when people didn't recognise me.”

