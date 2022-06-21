Health Minister Joseph 'Joe’ Phaahla suggested dropping the wearing of masks in public indoor spaces

The minister also suggested dropping the limit on the size of public gatherings since there has been a decrease in cases

More than 80% of Briefly News' readers believe that the wearing masks indoors should be done away with

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Health Joseph 'Joe’ Phaahla wants the wearing of masks in public indoor areas to be scrapped. In his memorandum, the minister also suggested dropping the limit on the size of public gatherings.

The regulations were the foundation of the government’s fight to curb the Covid-19 pandemic and flatten the curve.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla suggests new Covi19 regulations, including dropping masks completely. Image: Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick

Phaahla said there had been a decrease in critical indicators such as the number of reported cases, hospitalisations and deaths related to the virus, News24 reported.

The President’s Coordinating Council on Covid-19 plans to meet on Wednesday, 22 June, to discuss the recommendations.

Briefly News shared a poll on Twitter asking readers for their thoughts on the matter, and more than 80% of people believe that wearing masks indoors should be dropped.

Citizens have their say

Social media users were asked about their opinion and if they think the dropping of mask regulations is overdue and their reasons:

Raphala Khuliso Junior said:

“Lols where is he coming from...tell him that we are no longer wearing a mask.”

Jon Doe commented:

“We’d already dropped the issue of wearing masks at taverns and night clubs, the only places one adheres to wearing a mask is when consulting business premises and other public places such as clinics and so forth. Other than that, regulations are useless to the core.”

Xolisa Malele Mayaphi Maduna wrote:

“I think it’s overdue because other countries have done it and they are doing just fine besides covid19 is slowly fading away the department of health is recording less than a thousand confirmed cases a day. Economically egg in the tourism sector all covid-19 related regulations must be abolished except for testing of overseas tourists, this is to allow economic recovery.”

Bongani MN stated:

“We dropped this nonsense a year ago.”

Mokete Phelane posted:

“We don’t use them anymore and it’s been a while now.”

Thuso Mohohlo added:

“That’s long overdue, prolonged usage of masks has left us with breathing problems.”

