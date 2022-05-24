Former minster of finance Tito Mboweni caused a stir online after he tweeted that he refuses to attend large gatherings

Mboweni called out South Africans who refuse to wear masks and disregard Covid-19 regulations

Social media users were divided over the former minister's comments with some in agreement and others disagreeing

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Tito Mboweni who is dubbed the country’s favourite retired politician took to social media to call out people who disregard Covid-19 regulations.

He said people are behaving as if the pandemic is over and that he refused to attend large gatherings including meetings with members of the African National Congress National Executive Committee.

Former finance Tito Mboweni says he avoids large gatherings including ANC NEC meetings. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Mboweni said he will not attend any meetings in person but will rather do it virtually.

The former minister also added:

“I don’t know what is wrong with us. We go to large gatherings, parties, funerals and church services. No masks. Why do we do these things? People are dying, relatives, friends. Covid-19 is still here.”

People who attend indoor and outdoor gatherings with an access of 100 people are required to be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test obtained no later than 72 hours before the event according to TimesLIVE.

Social media reacts

South Africans were divided over the former minister’s comments with some agreeing and others saying the lockdown regulations do not prohibit gatherings:

@Lioness79457760 said:

“The pandemic is still very much with us. I don't get why some think we can now abandon all protections. Mask up, stay home, and avoid gatherings.”

@Freedom_091 wrote:

“But if you went you would be able to wear your mask when you're actually supposed to, instead of having to resort to wearing it when you are alone at home.”

@MadsSuburbia commented:

“If you are vaccinated, then the Covid risk is substantially diminished. We can’t live in isolation forever, I think. Life is for the living. Covid is here to stay. Mask, sanitise and be careful but enjoy life too.”

@UsisThandi added:

“It's a good thing that you have the advantage of attending such meetings /gatherings virtually, not everyone in South Africa is as fortunate as you are.”

Source: Briefly News