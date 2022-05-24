A lady recently took to social media to share her disappointment in having to close her laundry business

In her Twitter post, she reveals that it was no longer profitable due to the impact of loadshedding

She’s also had to put her bakery business plans on hold and many Saffas could relate to her frustrations

The word ‘loadshedding’ brings about a feeling of dismay to most, especially to businesses that are housed in buildings that do not have an alternate power source, like a generator.

A woman took to social media to share the disheartening news of having to close down her business after experiencing difficulties to keep it afloat due to loadshedding.

A local entrepreneur has suffered a great loss due to the constant power cuts caused by loadshedding. Image: (@UnaMbo1/Twitter

Twitter user Nolwazi (@UnaMbo1) posted about her misfortune on the micro-blogging app recently, saying:

“I’ve just closed my laundry business. The turnaround time has changed completely, so it’s no longer profitable for me. I can’t even begin with the bakery. Thank you @Eskom_SA.”

According to Generator Ports, loadshedding can easily be dealt with in the home environment, using candles, gas for heating and cooking, and the ever-popular fire outside for cooking. Businesses, on the other hand, feel the impact of the loss of power the most. This is particularly true of smaller businesses that do not have the infrastructure to cope with the loss of electrical power.

And for an entrepreneur like Nolwazi, this means loss of production as her laundry business likely requires the use of electricity for machinery, technology and light to complete the day’s work.

While a few netizens tried to offer her some advice on her predicament, many others could identify with her pain. Check out some of the comments on the tweet below:

@GlendaM_M reacted:

“I'm so sorry my friend. But don't give up.”

@makhanip commented:

“The issue of electricity is a national emergency, But Ramaphosa is silent. Why are new power projects taking so long? It almost looks like it's deliberate.”

@KGwaMupulana responded:

“Government of the day is anti-black, it doesn't favor anything to do with a black man, I still maintain loadshedding is structured to specifically deal with the black communities.”

@kenny_kwaso said:

“Their incompetence is costing us the smallanyana businesses, on the other side we are expected to pay our due, which we should, but how.”

@Mzwethu27005753 wrote:

“I just opened mine last week, then Saturday no power for 13 hours.”

Experts predict Stage 8 loadshedding, could leave SA without power for 48 hours over 4 days

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that just when you thought the loadshedding schedule couldn’t frustrate you anymore, experts warn of the implementation of Stage 8 power cuts could very well be upon us sooner rather than later.

This is according to power experts who have said this is a reality and South Africans could be without power for 48 hours over four days. Energy Analyst, Mike Roussow said there is a better than 50% chance that the country will go above Levels 3 and 4.

"This is because they (Eskom) are not in control of the situation. So there’s a good chance we’ll see high levels of loadshedding. To what extent is hard to predict because they don’t even know what they’re going to have tomorrow or the next day,” he said speaking to eNCA.

