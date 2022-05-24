Former president Thabo Mbeki said some members of the African National Congress have a reputation for being liars and thieves

He said if there is corruption in government, ANC members are associated while addressing the ANC Youth League national youth task team political school

Mbeki added that some members are more interested in top positions in the party rather than policy discussions

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Thabo Mbeki criticised some members of the African National Congress and said citizens characterise the ruling party as made up of liars and thieves. He said the conclusion is justified because members make promises during manifestos and don’t fulfil them.

Mbeki was speaking at the ANC Youth League national youth task team political school on Sunday 22 May in Midrand when he made the comments. The theme for the event is “Rebuild, renew, revive, reimagine and reposition the ANCYL towards economic freedom in our lifetime, now or never”.

Former president Thabo Mbeki slammed members of the political party. Image: Jenny Vaughan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

During his address, the former president said when members campaign door to door at townships, residents say "afikile amasela" ("the thieves have arrived") and said it should concern members of the party. Mbeki said if there is corruption in Government, ANC members are associated with it, TimesLIVE reported.

He said the renewal campaign, which was implemented by the ANC’s veterans' league two years ago, is necessary for the survival of the political party. Mbeki said while the renewal policy is challenging, there are veteran members who are willing to contribute to the renewal of the organisation.

He also added that some members are more interested in top positions in the party rather than policy discussions. He used the recent ANC Eastern Cape conference that was delayed due to delegates fighting amongst each other as an example of the problem. According to News24, Mbeki said the members in the Eastern Cape did not discuss organisational policies and reports because they were busy with credentials.

SA weighs in

Social media users did not hold back and called out the ruling party for being corrupt:

Karen Prinsloo said:

“Of course, they are, there is more than enough evidence out there.”

Simon Mpse Mamahlodi wrote:

“We don’t see ANC as thieves. ANC is indeed full of thieves and deceivers. ANC lied to us since 1994, it’s just that only now things are coming to light.”

Lalamani Samuel posted:

“That's exactly what ANC is all about, is no longer a secret that ANC is a criminal syndicate.”

Sha Padayachee added:

“Corrupted bunch of thieves, stealing taxpayers money and still want more to steal.”

Source: Briefly News