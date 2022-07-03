Police launch an investigation into the death of a man on a farm in Limpopo after a buffalo attacked him

The victim, Benjiman de Bruyn (50), was accompanied by the farm owner and a photographer when the incident took place

The farmer tried to save de Bruyn by shooting at the buffalo but was unable to stop the attack and had to escape by climbing up a tree when the buffalo turned on him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The police launched an investigation into what took place on a Limpopo farm on Thursday 30 June. A man was allegedly instantly killed by a buffalo.

The victim was accompanied by the farm owner and a photographer when the buffalo attacked and tragically killed him.

Benjiman de Bruyn was killed instantly when a buffalo attacked him. Photo credit: Credit: Ramona Macedonski

Source: Getty Images

The farm owner tried to intervene by shooting at the buffalo he was unsuccessful and after killing the victim the buffalo charged the farm owner who escaped by climbing a tree.

When police arrived at the scene they identified the victim as Benjiman de Bruyn (50), and they certified that he was dead. The farm owner was taken to the hospital for treatment according to the Daily Sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jacaranda FM revealed that the incident took place on Oxford Farm and Police spokesperson Mamphaswa Seabi reminded people that wild animals are dangerous and can be unpredictable.

"After that woman's incident": Lloyiso Gijana bravely sings next to elephants

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Lloyiso Gijana took to his timeline to share a clip of himself singing next to elephants. The former Idols SA contestant was praised for his bravery.

Standing in front of the giants, the singer was belting out his hit single with DJ Zinhle titled Indlovu (elephant). The song was big in Mzansi in 2020.

TshisaLIVE reports that according to recent international reports, cops said:

"A 70-year-old woman not only lost her life, but her corpse also fell to the wrath of a wild tusker in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on June 18."

“Soul just left my body”: Safari ranger comes face to face with lion, SA bust

In similar news, while they warn you about coming into contact with a wild animal when on safari, the likelihood is slim… unless you are this danger ranger, of course! A man was stunned when he turned his head and saw a lion standing right in front of him, the moment was caught on camera and has left people laughing.

Some South African citizens go an entire lifetime without ever encountering a wild animal, despite popular belief. Yup, foreigners, you read that correctly, LOL.

TikTok user @lion.tape shared a video showing a man casually sitting in the front of a safari van and then turning to his right where a massive lioness was staring right at him. The man froze!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News